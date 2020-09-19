Elegant Calligraphy Mural Greets Passersby With an Uplifting Quote From a 14th Century Poet

The age-old art of calligraphy celebrates the beauty of language, and there are incredible artists who continue its legacy today. Seb Lester is one of them; he's world-renowned for his mesmerizing lettering of words and phrases in a variety of captivating styles. Recently, he unveiled a large-scale mural in London of his fanciful script. Entitled I Wish, the elegant black calligraphy encompasses an entire white wall, depicting a quote by Persian poet Hafez (also known as Hafiz, c. 1315-1390). It says, “I wish I could show you, when you are lonely or in darkness, the astonishing light of your own being.”

Lester was formally trained in graphic design at Central Saint Martins in London. Before starting a project, he says that he often likes to search for a piece of poetry or prose that inspires him. “Persia produced some incredible poets in the Middle Ages,” Lester explains to My Modern Met. “Hafez is probably my favorite. His timeless poetry transcends cultures, borders, and politics because it's about the human condition.” The artist worked with the London Mural Festival to create I Wish, which anyone can view in person at 10 John St, Holborn, WC1N 2EB.

In addition to the mural, Lester released two limited edition art prints of the poem. One version features metallic rose-gold calligraphy on black Plike art paper (16.5 x 9.5 inches), and another features 22ct gold leaf calligraphy on black Plike art paper (16.5 x 9.5 inches). Both of these editions are available for purchase via Lester's shop and ship worldwide.

Scroll down to see more images of I Wish, and follow Lester on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest calligraphy art.

UK-based artist Seb Lester creates exquisite calligraphy art.

His newest mural I Wish depicts a quote by Persian poet Hafez (also known as Hafiz, c. 1315-1390).

Lester also released a limited edition print of the poem featuring gold leaf script.

Watch these videos to see how Lester creates his exquisite calligraphy:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Seb Lester.