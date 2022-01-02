Home / Drawing / Illustration

Self-Taught Artist Draws Cuddly Creatures To Show Not All Monsters Are Scary

By Margherita Cole on January 2, 2022
Cute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana Ziakova

When we hear the word “monster” we don't usually think of a creature we'd want to hug. Well, Slovakia-based artist Zuzana Žiaková creates fantastical art that challenges this stereotype. Her ongoing series of digital illustrations depict a variety of unique and cuddly monsters of her own creation, each one cuter than the last.

With eyes that glow in the dark and motifs of the moon, stars, and planets projecting from their bodies, these animals appear to be one with their nighttime settings. “I take inspiration from anything around me, mostly from nature; and I really love space, stars, and other space elements,” Žiaková tells My Modern Met. While some of these monsters are portrayed against a cloudy dark background, others are shown in a black forest or surrounded by glowing mushrooms. These small details embellish the uncanny world these creatures inhabit.

While all of Žiaková's monsters share some adorable traits—like the large eyes and plush bodies—they are still very unique. For instance, some of her creations feature deer-like antlers, while others have stringy antennas, horns, or even branches growing from their head. Their cartoon-like style makes all of these otherwordly beings immediately endearing to look at. “I think fantasy is an unrestrained universe where everything is possible and we can create new worlds. I think it's very powerful,” she adds.

You can keep up to date with Žiaková's art by following her on Instagram.

Slovakia-based artist Zuzana Žiaková creates whimsical illustrations of unique monsters with a cute side.

Cute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaCute Monster Illustrations by Zuzana ZiakovaZuzana Žiaková: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zuzana Žiaková.

Related Articles:

Imaginative Illustrations Visualize Adventures Through Colorful Fantasy Lands

Electric Neon Illustrations of Fantasy Forests and the Majestic Beasts Within

Endearing Illustrations of Solitary Robots Invite You To Finish Their Story

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air
Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios
Caricature Art: The Fascinating History of the Art of Exaggeration
Famous Paintings Reimagined as Fun Illustrations Made With Geometric Shapes
Heartwarming Illustrations Imagine Disney Princes With Their Children
Empowering Illustrations Celebrate the Beauty of Blackness in Full Bloom

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Illustrates How Animals Make Even the Simplest Moments Seem So Much Better
What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form
Comforting Illustrations of Japanese Storefronts With Whimsical Decorations
Endearing Illustrations of Solitary Robots Invite You To Finish Their Story
Imaginary “Dystopian” Inventions Come to Life in Delicate Watercolor Paintings
Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.