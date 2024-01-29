Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

As children, we’re told not to play with our food; but as adults, we make the rules. And if food artists around the world have taught us anything, playing with your food can lead to adorable, edible results. One Korean artist named Min Kyung-jin (aka sibatable) knows this all too well. She began her food art journey as a foodie who enjoyed creating and sharing her healthy dishes via Instagram.

The self-taught cook almost exclusively shared savory meals displayed in a straightforward manner, until she one day dabbled in a more playful approach. First, Kyung-jin created a batch of bunny and bear oatmeal cookies, then a snack of bunny-shaped apple slices, a rice bear, and a sleepy Gudetama egg. In April 2022, when she shared her images of a yeolmu kimchi soup with noodles shaped like a shaggy dog, the foodie admitted she had “crossed the line.” There was no turning back and her Instagram feed was suddenly filled with adorable food creations ranging from colorful arrangements to character-driven edible sculptures.

Rice ball pandas, a bok choy fish, a mashed potato polar bear, and a puppy made of cabbage (inspired by Helga Stentzel) are just some of Kyung-jin’s creative hybrids of produce and animals. Her menagerie of food art is vast and ever-growing, but there’s a clear favorite among the animals—dogs. Dogs of varying breeds are featured time and again throughout her portfolio. Shiba inus, poodles, shepherds, terriers, and chihuahuas all make an appearance through carefully sculpted rice, noodles, veggies, and more.

Kyung-jin has now released a recipe book of her cute dishes available to purchase in South Korea for 17,820 won (a little over $13). To see more of her delightful creations and keep up to date with the artist’s work, make sure to follow Kyung-jin on Instagram.

Korean artist Min Kyung-jin (aka sibatable) is a self-proclaimed foodie who turns her delectable dishes into adorable works of art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

Dogs are featured prominently in the food artist’s playful platters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

All different breeds appear throughout her public feed in a diverse range of meals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

Each one is cuter than the next!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

Though the artist clearly has an affinity for dogs, she also crafts clever creations of other animals with edible materials. Take a look at her amazing animal food art!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

Siba Table: Instagram | Links

Related Articles :

Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art

Japanese Food Artist Turns Rice Into Adorable Onigiri Characters

Master Fruit Carving Artist Creates Sensational Food Art With Avocados