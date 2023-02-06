Home / Inspiring / Good News

High School Students Create Prosthetic Hand for Their Classmate

By Margherita Cole on February 6, 2023
High School Students Make Prosthetic Hand for Classmate

Starting high school can be a challenging experience for many. But at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, a group of students went above and beyond to make one of their new classmates feel more comfortable. Since the first day of class, Sergio Peralta had been trying to hide his right hand, which never fully formed, in his sleeve. Some of his classmates reached out to the engineering department to collaborate on making the 15-year-old a working prosthetic hand.

“In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand,” Peralta says. “Like nobody would ever find out.” His fellow classmates, however, were eager to help him out and approached Jeff Wilkins, the engineering teacher at the school, with an inspiring idea. Under his supervision, the students utilized online models of prosthetic hands that they could build using a 3D printer. “They ended up offering me, like, ‘We could build your prosthetic hand,' and I never expected it,” he admits. “Like, never in a million years.”

With the new prosthetic fitted to his arm, Peralta was able to do things he could never attempt before, like even catching a baseball. One of the students who worked on the project, Leslie Jaramillo, said: “You're supposed to be engineering, coming up with new ideas, solving issues. Just making things better than how they used to be.” Clearly, the project paid off in spades, as it demonstrated how technology and compassion can completely change someone's life.

Near Nashville, Tennessee, a 15-year-old student named Sergio Peralta was surprised when his classmates created a prosthetic hand for him.

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via CBS Evening News.

Related Articles:

Man With No Arms Flawlessly Installs Tiles on a Floor Using Only His Feet

High Schooler Invents an Affordable, Mind-Controlled Prosthetic Arm

Heartwarming Video Captures Little Girl Encouraging Her Best Friend To Use Her Motorized Wheelchair

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot After Someone Cut Ahead of Him in Line
Impossibly Tiny Radioactive Capsule Lost in the Australian Outback Is Now Found
Yale Honors Young Black Scientist After Neighbor Falsely Reported Her to Police
Good Samaritan Rescues a Hedgehog Stuck in the Mud and Gives It a Shower
YouTuber MrBeast Helps Cure 1,000 People’s Blindness
Flight Attendant Sits on Floor To Hold the Hand of Passenger Experiencing Flying Anxiety

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Looted 2,500-Year-Old “Green Sarcophagus” Is Returned to Egypt
28 Strange Animals You Didn’t Know Existed
Tobacco Companies Must Pay For Cigarette Butt Pollution Clean-Up In Spain
Pope Francis to Return 2,500-Year-Old Parthenon Sculptures Back to Greece
Dolly Parton Is Giving Free Books to Children Under 5 in California in 2023
Two Strangers Met in an Elevator And This Is How They Fell in Love

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.