Former Map Maker Walks for Hours in Snow To Create Giant Geometric Patterns in Snowfields

By Sara Barnes on February 22, 2022
Land Snow Art by Simon Beck

For the creatively minded, snow represents a giant blank canvas for art. But often, it's limited to snowmen or other snow sculptures. Outdoor enthusiast and cartographer Simon Beck had a different idea, and over the course of a decade he has carved a path for himself (literally) in the snow art world. He creates massive land art by walking across soccer ball-sized fields covered in untouched snow. Combined with light and shadow, his geometric designs can only be fully appreciated when viewed from above.

Beck has a mind primed to producing this type of fleeting artwork. As a cartographer, he first creates maps to plan his design beforehand; one millimeter on the page represents one step on the ground. Once the planning is done, Beck takes to the snow wearing snowshoes and carrying a ski pole, among other tools he might need. Also an outdoor enthusiast, he spends long stretches of time in the snow—up to 12 hours a day—to bring his drawings on paper to life. The results transform a winter wonderland landscape into an ephemeral work of art. Not only do wind gusts and rogue skiers change the piece, but it can look completely different depending on the time of day and how the Sun illuminates and shades portions of the design.

We’ve marveled at Beck’s work before, and he's as busy as ever with his land art. After a lull in drawings due to COVID-19 restrictions, he’s back and currently creating snow art in the mountains of France. Scroll down to see some of his latest snow drawings and then follow him on Facebook to see where he’s walking next.

Artist Simon Beck walks for hours on untouched wintry landscapes to create sprawling geometric snow art.

Snow Art by Simon BeckSnow Art by Simon BeckSnow Art by Simon BeckSnow Art by Simon BeckLand Snow Art by Simon BeckSnow Art by Simon Beck

Depending on the angle or time of day, the piece can take on a different appearance.

Land Snow Art by Simon BeckLand Snow Art by Simon BeckLand Snow Art by Simon BeckLand Snow Art by Simon BeckLand Snow Art by Simon Beck

Simon Beck: Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simon Beck.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
