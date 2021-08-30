Comically Packaged “Low Carb” Bread Buns Look Like Rock Hard Abs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manna Chu (@mannachu)

From cat-shaped bread to corgi butt buns, bakeries around the world are using carbs to not only fill customers’ bellies, but put a smile on their face, too. Those who visit WuPaoChun Bakery in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, are sure to giggle at the store’s unusual packaging. It’s selling its bread buns inside a special box that makes it look like they’re someone’s abs.

The discovery came after Taiwanese cosplayer Manna Chu posted a photo of the bakery’s product on Instagram. Her image shows how the funny packaging features an illustration of jeans, with an arm lifting up a t-shirt to reveal a six-pack (of buns). Although they might look like rock hard abs, we imagine these bread buns to be soft and fluffy. And what makes them even better (and funnier), is that these particular buns are “low-carb.” You can eat them and still maintain (or aspire to) the physique on the box!

Check out the cleverly packaged bread buns below and find more treats from the WuPaoChun Bakery on Instagram.

WuPaoChun Bakery in Taiwan packages its bread buns to look like rock hard abs.

