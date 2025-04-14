Home / Science / Health

Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease Is Helping To Pave the Way for a Medical Breakthrough

By Emma Taggart on April 14, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saesha Blue Ward (@saeshablue)

Joy Milne, a 75-year-old Scottish woman born with an extraordinarily sensitive sense of smell, has the remarkable ability to detect Parkinson’s disease by scent. She’s now working with University of Manchester researcher Perdita Barran to develop a swab-based test for early detection, as part of a study funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Milne, a former nurse, first became aware of her extraordinary gift at just 6 years old. She told her grandmother that her friends “really smell,” prompting her grandmother to reveal that this heightened sense of smell ran in their family. She later learned that the condition is called hyperosmia, and Milne embraced it as her own secret superpower.

Years later, when Milne was 28 years old, she noticed a distinct and unusual scent coming from her husband, Les Milne. She couldn’t explain it at the time, but 17 years later, her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 45.

Milne’s realization became clearer years later when she accompanied her husband to a Parkinson’s support group. There, she caught the same peculiar scent from the inside of another person’s coat. That’s when she decided to reach out to professionals to find out how her ability could benefit others.

In 2013, Milne met Barran, and the two have been working together ever since. To test Milne’s claim that she could smell Parkinson’s, Barran set up a small pilot study using T-shirts worn overnight by both Parkinson’s patients and healthy volunteers. Milne sniffed each one and correctly identified all but one, mistakenly placing a control shirt in the Parkinson’s group. However, nine months later, that individual was diagnosed with Parkinson’s as well. Milne hadn’t just passed the test—she detected the disease before the doctors could.

Parkinson’s disease, which currently has no cure, is the fastest-growing neurological disorder globally and the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. It occurs when dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra, an area of the brain responsible for movement and muscle control, begin to break down. Parkinson’s is often not diagnosed until 60% to 80% of these neurons are already lost, making Milne’s ability to detect it earlier even more significant.

Thanks to Milne, Barran says she’s “very close” to developing a test for early Parkinson’s diagnosis and is currently working on a swab test in collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. They plan to collect sebum samples from the forehead and upper back, where the skin tends to be the oiliest. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 29, explains, “We plan to determine if those with PD have a distinct sebum profile that is linked with a distinct odor profile that can be detected and identified/discriminated using proposed human/canine/analytical platforms.”

Parkinson’s isn’t the only illness Milne can detect with her keen nose. Amazingly, she claims that different conditions have their own unique smells. “I would know if someone’s diabetes was going off.” she said in an interview. “I could tell if someone was struggling post-operatively.” She adds, “The big one was walking into a Nightingale ward with 18 beds on it and smelling tuberculosis. It’s not musky like Parkinson’s. It’s more of an oily biscuit smell.”

Watch Milne’s Tedx Talk below to find out more about her incredible sense of smell.

Joy Milne, a Scottish woman born with an extraordinarily sensitive sense of smell, has the remarkable ability to detect Parkinson’s disease by scent.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: ‘I can smell Parkinson’s’: The woman whose nose is behind an astonishing medical breakthrough

Related Articles:

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Have Emotional ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion at New York Comic Con

Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Can You Smell When Rain Is Coming? Science Says Some People Can and Some Can’t

Study Suggests Body Odor Can Reveal if a Man Is Single or Not

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

More People Are Being Prescribed To Go to Museums and Showing Positive Results Around the World
Breakthrough Ultrasound Therapy Cures Man Who Had Tremors in His Hand for Over 30 Years
Here’s Why Seawater Is So Dangerous for Your Body and Why You Shouldn’t Drink It
Doctor Reveals the “Worst Sleeping Position” for a Peaceful Slumber
FDA Bans Synthetic Food Dye Red No. 3, Citing Possible Health Concerns
CES 2025: Ingenious ‘Hormometer’ At-Home Device Lets You Track Hormone Levels Instantly

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
Neurologist Shares What Age You Should Stop Drinking Alcohol for the Sake of Your Nervous System
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Study Reveals How Exercising Only on the Weekends Affects the Human Body
Woman’s Boss Gives the Best Reply When She Sends Email About Taking a Mental Health Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.