Smithsonian Is Launching Epic Cruises Around the World With Expert Historians on Board

By Emma Taggart on May 17, 2021

 

For over 170 years, the Smithsonian has served as a “place of scientific discovery, cultural exploration, and collaborative learning.” And although the legendary institution comprises 19 museums, 21 libraries, and nine research centers; there’s still no better way to learn about the world than to travel to other countries and actually experience different cultures for yourself. That’s why the Smithsonian has partnered with Ponant (the French luxury cruise line) to provide educational voyages with a focus on the natural world, history, culture, and the arts.

From sailing through the icy landscapes of Antarctica to discovering the “treasures of Japan” by sea, the Smithsonian offers epic cruise experiences all over the world. You can even discover the Galápagos Islands! Not only are the journeys once-in-a-lifetime adventures, they are also excursions with invaluable knowledge via experts on board—this includes archaeologists, scientists, anthropologists, and historians. These brilliant minds are walking encyclopedias there to share their knowledge on the places you’ll see.

Lynn Cutter, the senior vice president for Smithsonian Travel says, “As travel begins to resume, we believe guests will be more interested than ever in meaningful and enriching experiences that help to better interpret and understand the places they're exploring.”

For the Iceland Voyage, professional archaeologist and geologist Peter Bobrowsky will be available to help cruise guests learn about the “land of fire and ice.” And if you choose to sail the Greek isles, art historian and archaeologist Veronica Kalas will be on hand to share her knowledge on Byzantine art and ancient architecture.

Navin Sawhney, the chief executive officer for the Americas for Ponant says, “We are proud to launch a collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys, the enduring leader in cultural enrichment, to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences alongside guides that have traversed the globe for decades and top experts in their field.”

The educational journeys are scheduled for 2022, and Ponant is taking COVID-19 safety measures into serious consideration. All passengers and cruise members must be vaccinated at least 14 days before boarding a ship, and they also must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

To find out more about these cruises, visit Smithsonian Journeys. And if cruises aren’t your thing, there are also amazing trips by land.

The Smithsonian has partnered with Ponant to offer educational voyages around the world.

 

