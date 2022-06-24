Home / Art

The Smithsonian Announces Possible Locations for New Museums for Women and Latinos

By Margherita Cole on June 24, 2022
The Smithsonian Building

The Smithsonian Institution (Photo: YAYImages/Depositphotos)

The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex, compromising of 19 museums. And, in the next decade or so, the institution intends on adding another two museums to its collection. One is the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum and the other is the National Museum of the American Latino.

Both of these projects have been in the works for several years but were only authorized by Congress in 2020. Now, the Smithsonian announced another exciting development, with a selection of four possible building sites for future museums. This includes The Arts and Industries Building located next to the Smithsonian Castle, a section of undeveloped land located north of the Capitol Reflecting Pool, a section of undeveloped land across from the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, and a section of undeveloped land near Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W. and Maine Avenue S.W.

“The National Museum of the American Latino will showcase Latino history, art, culture, and scientific achievements to tell a deeper, more nuanced, and complete story about who we are as a nation,” says Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution A recently opened exhibition at the National Museum of American History entitled ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, which covers the history of the U.S. through Latino perspectives, offers a preview of what the intended museum will be like.

Similarly, the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum can be currently experienced online during the long wait for a physical location. “The Smithsonian wants the role of women in American history to be well-known, accurate, acknowledged, and empowering,” it says on the Smithsonian website. “The museum will recognize women’s accomplishments, the history they made, and the communities they represent.”

While there is a lot of anticipation for these two museums, the Smithsonian believes they will open in at least 10 years from now, and potentially even longer. “It's an intricate process,” explains Jorge Zamanillo, founding director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino. “We know it's over a decade of fundraising and design construction and all those things,” he adds. Still, it seems like the new museums will definitely be worth the wait.

The Smithsonian Institution has announced four possible locations for two new museums.

Museum of African American History and Culture

One of the possible museum sites is undeveloped land across from The National Museum of African American History and Culture (pictured), which opened in 2016 (Photo: 3000ad/Depositphotos)

One is the Museum of the American Latino and the other is the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

Smithsonian Castle

View of the Smithsonian Castle. Another possible location for the new museums is The Arts and Industries Building, located next to the Smithsonian Castle (Photo: bloodua/Depositphotos)

It is estimated that these museums will open in 10–12 years.

Capitol Reflecting Pool

View of the United States Capitol behind the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Another proposed site for the new Smithsonian museums is north of the Capitol Reflecting Pool (Photo: Sophie_James/Depositphotos)

Smithsonian: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes

Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit

Neighborhood Cat and Museum Security Guard Have an Adorable Years-Long Rivalry

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Largest Permanent Collection of Mexican American Art Opens in Riverside, California
Delicate Kimono Created From Leather Scraps Recreates a Hazy Mountain Landscape
New Exhibition of Takashi Murakami Works Showcases His Genius in a Variety of Art
Artist Manages His ADHD With Amazing Leaf Cutout Art
Artist Covers Canvases With 80 Layers of Paint Revealed by Her Intricate Carvings
Immersive Basquiat Exhibition Reveals 177 Works That Have Never Been on Display

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.
Surreal Collage Portraits Offer a Look Into the Mind’s Eye of People From the Past
Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital
Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Girl and Her Mom Spend Months Meticulously Recreating Kirsty Mitchell’s Dramatic ‘White Queen’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]