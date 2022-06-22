Home / Funny

Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit

By Sara Barnes on June 22, 2022
T-Rex Exhibition With Attendees Wearing Dinosaur Costumes

The Tottori Prefectural Museum recently opened its latest exhibition about the Tyrannosaurus Rex. To celebrate the occasion, the museum invited visitors to dress the part while they viewed the show. Many museumgoers participated and happily donned giant inflatable Tyrannosaurus costumes, roaming the exhibition halls and learning about their fearsome “relative.”

It’s rare that you see any attendees wearing costumes in a museum, and the Tyrannosaurus inflatable is especially memorable. The ensemble is bulky and goofy—all while trying to be fierce—and the combination certainly added some surreal fun to the hallowed halls that day.

In video footage captured during the event, the creatures waddle up the short steps and onward toward the exhibition. If you were a fellow museumgoer and didn’t know about the costume party, you’d likely be confused but very amused. What a great day to visit the Tottori Prefectural Museum!

The exhibition is called Tyrannosaurus Exhibition—T.Rex Amazing Carnivorous Dinosaurs, and it runs until August 28, 2022, in Tottori City, Japan.

The Tottori Prefectural Museum celebrated its latest exhibition about the Tyrannosaurus Rex by inviting museumgoers to dress up as dinosaurs.

T-Rex Exhibition With Attendees Wearing Dinosaur CostumesT-Rex Exhibition With Attendees Wearing Dinosaur Costumes

They did not disappoint.

T-Rex Exhibition With Attendees Wearing Dinosaur Costumes

Watch the dinosaurs in action:

Tottori Prefectural Museum: Website
h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Tottori Prefectural Museum.

