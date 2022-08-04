Home / DIY

People Are Turning Tackle Boxes Into Portable Charcuterie Boards Called a ‘Snackle Box’

By Larisa Crowder on August 4, 2022
Snackle Box

As beloved as they are, charcuterie boards present one problem: they're not the easiest appetizers to transport. Luckily, one Nashville-based mom named Skylar came up with an ingenious solution: the snackle box. In a now-viral TikTok, she shows off a tackle box with each compartment filled to the brim with delicious charcuterie ingredients—cured meats, dried fruits, nuts, cheeses, crackers, pickles, and lots of fresh fruit. The tackle box sections—originally designed with hooks, baits, and lures in mind—also happen to perfectly fit olives and slices of cheese. Skylar and her mom created it for a relative's bachelorette party on the lake, and people's reactions have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. “Einstein. Curie. Turing. Tesla. And then this person. The snackle box. I am shook,” said one man who shared the video on his Twitter.

The concept is very similar to that of a bento box, a Japanese lunch box with sections that allow you to pack foods separately in one container. The tackle box Skylar used is one  from  Amazon, though really any box with customizable section sizes will do the trick. It's perfect for a picnic at the beach, the park, or as a unique road trip snack.

Of course, this idea goes beyond the traditional charcuterie ingredients, and can include any snacks your heart desires, from fresh cut fruits and veggies to chocolates and candy—anything you can slice up or fit in a square.

Scroll down to check out others' variations of the snackle box for more inspiration.

Meet the “snackle box,” the portable charcuterie board.

@skybutSnackle box 😎♬ Massive – Drake

Turns out, the customizable compartments of a tackle box perfectly fit sliced charcuterie ingredients.

The snackle box is perfect for a fishing trip, a road trip, or a picnic.

You can pack whatever snacks your heart desires, too. Anything bite-sized goes.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

