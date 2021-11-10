Home / Design / Jewelry

Beaded Snake Jewelry Looks Like Real Reptiles Wrapped Around Your Body

By Emma Taggart on November 10, 2021
Snake Jewelry by Foxy Style Jewelry

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Those with a fear of snakes might cringe at the thought of wearing one around their neck, but these jewelry designs by Ukrainian artist Anna (of Foxy Style Jewelry), might just change your mind. Anna creates beaded snake jewelry designs that celebrate the serpent as a timeless charm.

The serpent is one of the oldest mythological symbols, and throughout history, snakes have been a common motif in jewelry designs. The first examples of snake jewelry can be traced back to Ancient Greece, when the skin-shedding reptile was a symbol of regenerative power and healing. In Ancient Egypt, the Nile Cobra was once a symbol of nobility and was often represented in jewelry designed specifically for royalty. The snake continued to be a status symbol during the Victorian era, and gained popularity after Prince Albert proposed to Queen Victoria with an emerald engagement ring that featured a serpent head.

Anna is one designer that’s bringing back the age-old trend. She crafts her coiling serpent necklaces and bracelets from colored glass beads. Each bead appears like a glistening snake scale, resulting in jewelry pieces that look like real snakes wrapped around your body. When worn around the neck or wrist, the beaded body of the snake is connected by the two metal ends (in gold or silver), represented as the serpent’s head and tail. According to ancient mythology, the image of a snake with its tail in its mouth is believed to symbolize infinity, wholeness, and the cyclical nature of life. Therefore, you could say that Anna’s pieces embody the same powerful meanings.

Check out some of Anna’s snake jewelry below and buy your own items from her collection on Etsy.

Ukrainian artist Anna (of Foxy Style Jewelry) creates snake jewelry from colored glass beads.

Snake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style Jewelry

The beads look just like glistening scales.

Snake Jewelry by Foxy Style Jewelry

The coiling body is connected by two metal ends, represented as the serpent’s head and tail.

Snake Jewelry by Foxy Style Jewelry

These necklaces and bracelets look just like real snakes you can wear with the relief of knowing you have not harmed an actual animal.

Snake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelrySnake Jewelry by Foxy Style JewelryFoxy Style Jewelry: Etsy | Instagram | Pinterest
h/t: [So Super Awesome]

All images via Foxy Style Jewelry.

Related Articles:

15 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

Surreal Snake-Like Sculptures Made From Fallen Bird Feathers

Photographer Survives Deadly Snake Bite While Taking Colorful Serpent Portraits

Intricately Intertwining Snake Tattoos Using Black and White Ink

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
Learn About the Hope Diamond, A Stunning Blue Stone Some Say Is Cursed
Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks
Upcycling Artist Turns Broken Glass Bottles Into Dazzling “Gemstone” Rings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Enchanting ‘Lady in the Water’ Jewelry Designed With Creatively Carved Agate Cameos
Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings
Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey
These 17th-Century Skull Watches Open Up to Reveal Time as It Passes Us By
Hand-Painted Houseplant Jewelry is a Stylish Way to Celebrate Your Favorite Plants
This Adorable Teapot Ring Lets You Have a Tiny Tea Party Wherever You Go

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.