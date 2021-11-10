Beaded Snake Jewelry Looks Like Real Reptiles Wrapped Around Your Body

Those with a fear of snakes might cringe at the thought of wearing one around their neck, but these jewelry designs by Ukrainian artist Anna (of Foxy Style Jewelry), might just change your mind. Anna creates beaded snake jewelry designs that celebrate the serpent as a timeless charm.

The serpent is one of the oldest mythological symbols, and throughout history, snakes have been a common motif in jewelry designs. The first examples of snake jewelry can be traced back to Ancient Greece, when the skin-shedding reptile was a symbol of regenerative power and healing. In Ancient Egypt, the Nile Cobra was once a symbol of nobility and was often represented in jewelry designed specifically for royalty. The snake continued to be a status symbol during the Victorian era, and gained popularity after Prince Albert proposed to Queen Victoria with an emerald engagement ring that featured a serpent head.

Anna is one designer that’s bringing back the age-old trend. She crafts her coiling serpent necklaces and bracelets from colored glass beads. Each bead appears like a glistening snake scale, resulting in jewelry pieces that look like real snakes wrapped around your body. When worn around the neck or wrist, the beaded body of the snake is connected by the two metal ends (in gold or silver), represented as the serpent’s head and tail. According to ancient mythology, the image of a snake with its tail in its mouth is believed to symbolize infinity, wholeness, and the cyclical nature of life. Therefore, you could say that Anna’s pieces embody the same powerful meanings.

Check out some of Anna’s snake jewelry below and buy your own items from her collection on Etsy.

Ukrainian artist Anna (of Foxy Style Jewelry) creates snake jewelry from colored glass beads.

The beads look just like glistening scales.

The coiling body is connected by two metal ends, represented as the serpent’s head and tail.

These necklaces and bracelets look just like real snakes you can wear with the relief of knowing you have not harmed an actual animal.

All images via Foxy Style Jewelry.

