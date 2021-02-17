Home / Podcast

Photographer Sophie Gamand on Her Life-Saving Dog Photography and Animal Advocacy [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on February 17, 2021

This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk to photographer Sophie Gamand about her various dog photography series and the changes they have made in both dog and human lives. Gamand’s Pit Bull Flower Power series is just one example of photography that tackles unjust treatment of animals by questioning our prejudices and getting us to appreciate the fragility of life. We talk to her about this work, her experiences at shelters and dog meat farms, and about what motivates her to use photography to give a voice to the voiceless.

Gamand walks us through her journey in this very specific sector of photography. We learn about her experiences photographing dogs at veterinary offices, shelters, and in many different countries. She shares with us the success stories of dogs that no longer have to live out their days in a cage, thanks to incredible portraits that helped these animals find their forever homes.

Lastly, we gain some insight into what Gamand is working on currently. She shares her experience in South Korea, documenting dog farms and the new challenges this project represents. This episode is a great listen for any animal lover, photographer, or artist who is looking to find deeper meaning in their work—and for people like us, who are big fans of Gamand’s work and just want to hear more about her fantastic photography.

You can listen below or via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our chat with photographer Sophie Gamand on her various dog photography series and the changes they have made in the lives of both dogs and humans.

Sophie Gamand: Website | Instagram | Patreon | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

