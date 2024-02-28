Home / Animals / Dogs

Jon Stewart Pays Tearful Tribute to His Late Dog Dipper on ‘The Daily Show’

By Regina Sienra on February 28, 2024

Comedian Jon Stewart recently returned to The Daily Show desk ahead of the 2024 election. But on Monday night, he finished his show with a heartbreaking update. Stewart revealed that his beloved dog, Dipper, had passed the day before the taping. The comedian couldn't help but break down in tears as he shared the story of how the pup came into his life.

Before the heartbreaking reveal, Stewart began with a little background on Dipper. “About 12 years ago, maybe 13, my kids wanted to raise a little money for an animal shelter down in New York City.” After commending the work of Manhattan's Animal Haven, he recalled how he and his family baked cupcakes and set up shop outside the shelter. “As an extra incentive, they brought out this 1-ish year-old brindle pitbull who was hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg.” By this point, Stewart was visibly fighting back tears after remembering the first time the pup sat in his lap. “We left that day with a 1-ish year-old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper,” he said with his voice breaking. “In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

Stewart then reminisced about his adventures next to his dog, like how Dipper would come with him to The Daily Show studio and wait for him to be done. The comedian even joked about his encounters with celebrity guests. “He did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai.”

The TV host finally revealed to his audience that Dipper had just passed. “He was ready, he was tired. But I wasn't.” He concluded with one message for everyone, “My wish for you is one day, you find that dog, that one dog that is your best.” Used to sending off the show with “a moment of zen,” he presented a beautiful clip of Dipper living his best life and playing in the snow.

Stewart's poignant tribute touched many who had ever lost a dog. People then took to the comedian's social media channels to offer him comfort and share their own stories of saying goodbye to a pet. After thanking everyone, he revealed that this caused “Dipper” to trend on X (formerly Twitter), which the TV show host confessed made him cry once again.

You can watch Jon Stewart's moving tribute below.

Jon Stewart: Twitter

