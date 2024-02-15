AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 u.s. States

We've seen a lot of creative AI series based on the different U.S. states, from Barbie dolls to Hunger Games contestants. But animal lovers will appreciate this fun new set of AI images. Pet Lab Co. has generated 50 unique dog breeds, one for each state. The results, while not always realistic, are a charming and funny look at what a State Dog might look like.
From the hulking Alabamian Hound to the playful Sunshine State Terrier, the names of the breeds are as cute as the images. Many of the images incorporate key elements from the state. This includes the lei that Hawaii's Aloha Breeze Hound wears and the lobsters that surround the Lobster Bay Corgi from Maine.
“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” commented PetLab Co.. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”
Some breeds, like the Alaskan Wildness Husky, are more rooted in reality, while others are downright surreal. Perhaps the most outlandish of the breeds is Idaho's Pom-Spud, which looks like a Pomeranian covered in potato slices. Scroll down to see all of the state dog breeds and decide for yourself if they match expectations.
Here is how AI imagined different dog breeds to represent all 50 U.S. states.
Alabama – Alabamian Hound
Alaska – Alaskan Wilderness Husky
Arizona – Desert Sun Hound
Arkansas – Southern Comfort Hound
California – Golden Coast Surfer
Colorado – Rocky Mountain Explorer
Connecticut – The New England Charm Terrier
Delaware – Delaware Dunes Hound
Florida – The Sunshine State Retriever
Georgia – Southern Charm Setter
Hawaii – Aloha Breeze Hound
Idaho – Pomo-Spud
Illinois – Prairie Pioneer Terrier
Indiana – Hoosier Bat Terrier
Iowa – Heartland Harmony Retriever
Kansas – Prairie Pride Shepherd
Kentucky – Bluegrass Gentlehound
Louisiana – Bayou Breeze Setter
Maine – Lobster Bay Corgi
Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Massachusetts – Bay State Boston Terrier
Michigan – Great Lakes Explorer
Minnesota – North Star Nordic
Mississippi – Magnolia Hound
Missouri – Little Ozark Explorer
Montana – Big Sky Shepherd
Nebraska – Plains Pioneer Hound
Nevada – Desert Mirage Hound
New Hampshire – Granite State Setter
New Jersey – Garden State Bull
New Mexico – Desert Sun Saluki
New York – Liberty Bagel Stealer
North Carolina – Tar Heel Wolf
North Dakota – Prairie Winds Shepherd
Ohio – Buckeye Breeze Hound
Oklahoma – Sooner Prairie Hound
Oregon – Cascade Mountain Explorer
Pennsylvania – Keystone Ridgeback
Rhode Island – Ocean State Seafarer
South Carolina – Southern Palmetto Hound
South Dakota – Prairie Spirit Collie
Tennessee – Volunteer Ridgeback
Texas – Lone Star Loyalist
Utah – Desert Summit Hound
Vermont – Green Mountain Companion
Virginia – Colonial Heritage Hound
Washington – Cascade Canine
West Virginia – Appalachian Mountaineer
Wisconsin – Dairyland Retriever
Wyoming – Frontier Explorer
h/t: [The Dodo]
Related Articles:
This Is What AI Thinks People Look Like Based on Their Job
This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like
This Is What AI Considers a “Beautiful Woman” in 100 Different Countries
AI Visualizes Drivers Based on Car Brands, Reveals Stereotypes Pushed by Technology