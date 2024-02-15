AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 u.s. States

We've seen a lot of creative AI series based on the different U.S. states, from Barbie dolls to Hunger Games contestants. But animal lovers will appreciate this fun new set of AI images. Pet Lab Co. has generated 50 unique dog breeds, one for each state. The results, while not always realistic, are a charming and funny look at what a State Dog might look like.

From the hulking Alabamian Hound to the playful Sunshine State Terrier, the names of the breeds are as cute as the images. Many of the images incorporate key elements from the state. This includes the lei that Hawaii's Aloha Breeze Hound wears and the lobsters that surround the Lobster Bay Corgi from Maine.

“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” commented PetLab Co.. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”

Some breeds, like the Alaskan Wildness Husky, are more rooted in reality, while others are downright surreal. Perhaps the most outlandish of the breeds is Idaho's Pom-Spud, which looks like a Pomeranian covered in potato slices. Scroll down to see all of the state dog breeds and decide for yourself if they match expectations.

Here is how AI imagined different dog breeds to represent all 50 U.S. states.

Alabama – Alabamian Hound

Alaska – Alaskan Wilderness Husky

Arizona – Desert Sun Hound

Arkansas – Southern Comfort Hound

California – Golden Coast Surfer

Colorado – Rocky Mountain Explorer

Connecticut – The New England Charm Terrier

Delaware – Delaware Dunes Hound

Florida – The Sunshine State Retriever

Georgia – Southern Charm Setter

Hawaii – Aloha Breeze Hound

Idaho – Pomo-Spud

Illinois – Prairie Pioneer Terrier

Indiana – Hoosier Bat Terrier

Iowa – Heartland Harmony Retriever

Kansas – Prairie Pride Shepherd

Kentucky – Bluegrass Gentlehound

Louisiana – Bayou Breeze Setter

Maine – Lobster Bay Corgi

Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Massachusetts – Bay State Boston Terrier

Michigan – Great Lakes Explorer

Minnesota – North Star Nordic

Mississippi – Magnolia Hound

Missouri – Little Ozark Explorer

Montana – Big Sky Shepherd

Nebraska – Plains Pioneer Hound

Nevada – Desert Mirage Hound

New Hampshire – Granite State Setter

New Jersey – Garden State Bull

New Mexico – Desert Sun Saluki

New York – Liberty Bagel Stealer

North Carolina – Tar Heel Wolf

North Dakota – Prairie Winds Shepherd

Ohio – Buckeye Breeze Hound

Oklahoma – Sooner Prairie Hound

Oregon – Cascade Mountain Explorer

Pennsylvania – Keystone Ridgeback

Rhode Island – Ocean State Seafarer

South Carolina – Southern Palmetto Hound

South Dakota – Prairie Spirit Collie

Tennessee – Volunteer Ridgeback

Texas – Lone Star Loyalist

Utah – Desert Summit Hound

Vermont – Green Mountain Companion

Virginia – Colonial Heritage Hound

Washington – Cascade Canine

West Virginia – Appalachian Mountaineer

Wisconsin – Dairyland Retriever

Wyoming – Frontier Explorer

