AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 u.s. States

By Jessica Stewart on February 15, 2024

AI Dog Breeds by US State

We've seen a lot of creative AI series based on the different U.S. states, from Barbie dolls to Hunger Games contestants. But animal lovers will appreciate this fun new set of AI images. Pet Lab Co. has generated 50 unique dog breeds, one for each state. The results, while not always realistic, are a charming and funny look at what a State Dog might look like.

From the hulking Alabamian Hound to the playful Sunshine State Terrier, the names of the breeds are as cute as the images. Many of the images incorporate key elements from the state. This includes the lei that Hawaii's Aloha Breeze Hound wears and the lobsters that surround the Lobster Bay Corgi from Maine.

“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” commented PetLab Co.. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”

Some breeds, like the Alaskan Wildness Husky, are more rooted in reality, while others are downright surreal. Perhaps the most outlandish of the breeds is Idaho's Pom-Spud, which looks like a Pomeranian covered in potato slices. Scroll down to see all of the state dog breeds and decide for yourself if they match expectations.

Here is how AI imagined different dog breeds to represent all 50 U.S. states.

 

Alabama – Alabamian Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Alaska – Alaskan Wilderness Husky

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Arizona – Desert Sun Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Arkansas – Southern Comfort Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

California – Golden Coast Surfer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Colorado – Rocky Mountain Explorer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Connecticut – The New England Charm Terrier

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Delaware – Delaware Dunes Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Florida – The Sunshine State Retriever

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Georgia – Southern Charm Setter

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Hawaii – Aloha Breeze Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Idaho – Pomo-Spud

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Illinois – Prairie Pioneer Terrier

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Indiana – Hoosier Bat Terrier

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Iowa – Heartland Harmony Retriever

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Kansas – Prairie Pride Shepherd

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Kentucky – Bluegrass Gentlehound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Louisiana – Bayou Breeze Setter

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Maine – Lobster Bay Corgi

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Massachusetts – Bay State Boston Terrier

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Michigan – Great Lakes Explorer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Minnesota – North Star Nordic

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Mississippi – Magnolia Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Missouri – Little Ozark Explorer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Montana – Big Sky Shepherd

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Nebraska – Plains Pioneer Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Nevada – Desert Mirage Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

New Hampshire – Granite State Setter

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

New Jersey – Garden State Bull

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

New Mexico – Desert Sun Saluki

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

New York – Liberty Bagel Stealer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

North Carolina – Tar Heel Wolf

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

North Dakota – Prairie Winds Shepherd

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Ohio – Buckeye Breeze Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Oklahoma – Sooner Prairie Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Oregon – Cascade Mountain Explorer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Pennsylvania – Keystone Ridgeback

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Rhode Island – Ocean State Seafarer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

South Carolina – Southern Palmetto Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

South Dakota – Prairie Spirit Collie

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Tennessee – Volunteer Ridgeback

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Texas – Lone Star Loyalist

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Utah – Desert Summit Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Vermont – Green Mountain Companion

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Virginia – Colonial Heritage Hound

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Washington – Cascade Canine

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

West Virginia – Appalachian Mountaineer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Wisconsin – Dairyland Retriever

AI Dog Breeds by US State

 

Wyoming – Frontier Explorer

AI Dog Breeds by US State

h/t: [The Dodo]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
