People from around the world love penguins. These iconic animals have inspired many artists and creative projects, including the photo of the two widowed penguins and a series about life in antarctica. British artist Sophie Green—who is known for her hyperrealistic depictions of wildlife—captured a group of emperor penguins walking in a snowstorm in her acrylic painting, The March.

This large, horizontal work perfectly captures the arduous life of penguins living in Antarctica. Its minimalist composition draws attention to the detailed rendering of each bird. Fortunately, Green's efforts were recognized, as this work was shortlisted for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation‘s Wildlife Artist of the Year Award 2021 and received commendations. Furthermore, this piece made the cover of the Artists for Conservation exhibition book and was runner-up in the BBC Wildlife magazine’s People's Choice award.

It's easy to see why this painting was so well-received. Green employed her masterful skills into rendering over a dozen penguins moving in a bent line. Each bird is blended into a white background. Some of the subjects that are situated further away are more deeply immersed in the fog. By merging the figures with the wintery setting, the artist conveys the brutal conditions that these animals live in each day in Antarctica.

You can learn more about the DSWF Wildlife Artist of the Year by visiting the website. Additionally, you can purchase prints of Green's art via her online store and know that a portion of profits goes to wildlife conservation.

British artist Sophie Green was shortlisted for the Wildlife Artist of the Year Award for her painting, The March. It was also made the cover of the Artists for Conservation exhibition book and runner-up in the BBC Wildlife Magazine People's Choice.

Sophie Green: Website | Facebook | Instagram

David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sophie Green.

Related Articles:

Surreal Animal Paintings Reimagine Wildlife and Their Connection to Nature

Hyperrealistic Paintings of Migrating Animals Carrying Tiny Ecosystems on Their Backs

Artist Transforms Ordinary Rocks Into Lifelike Animals You Can Hold in Your Hand