Home / Inspiring / Good News

Man Wins $100K in Lottery and Pledges to Build Classrooms in Mali

By Regina Sienra on May 31, 2023
Souleymane Sana holds a novelty check for $100,000. He will use his wins to fund classrooms in Mali

What would you do if you won the lottery? For one North Carolina man, the answer is simple—he would help others by supporting education. Meet Souleymane Sana, a 39-year-old dance instructor in North Carolina who originally emigrated from Mali, a war-torn country in West Africa. Hoping to help the kids from his native country, he purchased a scratch-off ticket. Fortunately, luck was on his side, and he won $100,000. Now, he’s planning to put it towards a noble cause.

“This was my dream,” Sana said after he won. The winning scratch-off card was issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery, which raises $2.5 million a day on average for education. “That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them.”

With a deep understanding of the cultural weight of dance, Sana created a nonprofit. Called Kono Gnaga, its mission is to provide opportunities to Malian youth, as well as teaching them about dance and music from Mali. “Traditions are vital to the fabric of a community as they define who people are and where they came from,” states the organization's website. “Kono Gnaga’s mission is to not only preserve traditional dance and music, but to keep it alive for generations to come by using the culture itself to create opportunities for local West African artists and assist communities in Mali.”

Sana is interested in giving back to his community, particularly to the future generations who will hopefully keep traditions alive. “I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it, too,” he admits. “If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together.”

According to Kono Gnaga's site, West African folkloric music and dance have historically been an important tradition in African societies. However, the rapid pace of globalization has caused a loss of interest among younger generations. “This is of great concern as the disappearance of traditional music and dance means the loss of the ancient conversation between the dancer and the drummer,” the organization explains, “along with community identity and historical significance.”

In an effort to keep it alive, Sane has been giving traditional Malian dance workshops in the U.S. When he gets the chance to travel to his hometown of Bamako, he gives lessons to internally displaced children, who then perform at festivals celebrating their heritage. However, as the pictures depict, these group classes take place out in the open, mostly on dirt floors. That's why his dream has long been to support education and create more spaces for it in his native country. “Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there,” Sana shares.

Ultimately, the dance instructor is just thrilled to see his dream come true little by little—and the money will surely go a long way in his undertaking of preserving Malian traditions. “I’m going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali,” he vows. “That is the thing that makes me really happy.”

To learn more about Kono Gnaga and support the nonprofit’s mission, you can visit its website.

Souleymane Sana is a 39-year-old dance instructor who emigrated from war-torn Mali to North Carolina. He created a nonprofit called Kono Gnaga, which provides opportunities to Malian youth by teaching them about dance and music from Mali.

In a happy twist of fate, Sana recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. “This was my dream,” Sana says. “That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Kono Gnaga (@konognaga)

He is now hoping to build a dance center and more educational spaces in his native country. “I’m going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali. That is the thing that makes me really happy.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Kono Gnaga (@konognaga)

Souleymane Sana: Instagram
Kono Gnaga: Website | Instagram
h/t: [UPI]

All images via NC Education Lottery except where noted

Related Articles:

Young Woman Who Donated Her Savings to Earthquake Victims as a Child Wins the Lottery on Her First Try

Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot After Someone Cut Ahead of Him in Line

Best Friends Win the Lottery, Decide to Spread the Wealth to Their Community

Lottery Winner “Addicted” To Helping Others Has Given Away Half Her Fortune

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul
72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony
Girl Born in Jail Defies Expectations and Gets Accepted to Harvard University
93-Year-Old Grandmother Finishes Visiting All 63 U.S. National Parks With Her Grandson
Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Legendary Sir David Attenborough Celebrates His 97th Birthday
Man Leaves a Job Interview and Rescues a Baby in a Runaway Stroller, Lands the Job Soon After
Struggling London Marathon Runner Gets Help From Fellow Athletes To Finish the Race
Father Takes Son on 15-Minute Coffee Dates Every Day to Help Him Adjust to Going to Pre-K
105-Year-Old WWII Veteran With No Living Relatives Receives Over 3,000 Birthday Cards
Inspiring 84-Year-Old Is Working Towards Her GED After Her Husband Passed Away

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.