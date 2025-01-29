Landscaper Helps Elderly Woman With Her Garden for Free and Then Raises Over $850K for Her

Not all heroes wear capes, but some do have the power to completely change a person's life. Spencer Bosley from SB Mowing is one such person. He improves the quality of life for people by doing them an unusual favor—mowing their lawns for free, which means a whole lot more than you would think. The TikToker is known for taking care of overgrown gardens and yards around the Wichita, Kansas, area, restoring the beauty of the properties and even improving their accessibility. When the man came across the unkept garden of an elderly woman named Beth, he ended up changing her life for the better. Helping her with her lawn was just the first step.

Bosley chronicled his first encounter with Beth in a video, where the woman shares that she has been trying to get help, but no one has gotten back to her. On top of that, the city has threatened to charge Beth $240 for mowing her lawn, which she can't afford. In response, we see Bosley offer his help, even making sure she has more room to get into her car, to which she replies, “My prayers have been answered.”

When the kind landscaper has completed the work and shows the result, Beth is taken aback, confessing that she has been “crying on and off” to the sounds of Bosley's lawnmower. “I wish I had something for you,” the woman tells Bosley, who replies he just wants her to be happy. “Your work makes me twinkle,” she gushes. Moved by her reaction to his work, Bosley's followers reached out to him, hoping to help the woman further in any way they could.

This inspired Bosley to launch a GoFundMe campaign for Beth. The fundraiser aims to make her home more accessible by installing a ramp to her door, a chair lift to do her laundry downstairs, and a new driveway without tripping hazards. The funds are also intended to help pay for a company to take care of her lawn for the foreseeable future.

“I really appreciate everyone that donates to help Beth out,” Bosley says. “I will make sure that the money goes towards fixing all of the items above or any other accessibility issues that Beth needs. Some leftover money will be give to her in cash and the rest will be donated to local non profits to help other people in the same situation she is in.”

Bosley visited her again to let her know he had set up the fundraiser, and then yet again to let her know they had raised over $55o,000. (As of writing, the GoFundMe has received over $850,000 in donations.) The woman is shocked by the news, saying, “I can't even cry, I can't even think.” The woman is further moved by the kind messages, and is surprised to hear her story inspired donations from all over the world.

The TikToker has vouched to make a video documenting all the improvements around Beth's home, as well as working with an attorney to set up a trust to make sure that all of the money is protected. To stay up to date with Bosley and Beth, make sure to follow SB Mowing on TikTok.

SB Mowing: Website | TikTok

