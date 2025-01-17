Single Working Mom Celebrates Passing Bar Exam on First Try With Her Kids in Heartwarming Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhi G. (@yougonloverhi)

According to the State Bar of California, a little over half of applicants passed the July 2024 exam. Rhiannah Gordon was one of them.

Gordon, a single working mom of two young kids, was determined to transition to a career in law. Only once she returned home from her 9-to-5 day job and put her children to sleep, however, would she have the opportunity to study for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Despite her exhaustion, she persisted, and was eventually accepted at the University of California, Davis.

While in law school, Gordon juggled a full course load along with a job at the California Department of Transportation. She also had to accommodate her children, 12-year-old Flinn and 10-year-old Rhiley, into her busy schedule.

“I did everything I could to maintain the life that we had already established,” Gordon told TODAY in an interview. “I took them to their sports practices, I was at their games, but sometimes that meant if they looked up at me in the stands, my head would be in a book.”

The years of hard work have finally paid off.

In a recent video posted by Gordon, she sits anxiously at her computer, her two children pacing behind her in anticipation. The three of them are awaiting Gordon’s California bar exam results.

“Oh, my God,” Gordon says almost blankly, as if taken by surprise, when her results finally load. Once the shock dissipates and the realization sets in: “Oh, my God. I passed!”

Flinn and Rhiley crowd their mother, crying with joy and relief as they hug her. Gordon passed her bar exam on her first try.

“Black people face more barriers and obstacles,” Gordon continued. “So it was very important for me to make sure that my kids’ odds of being successful are as high as they can be. A parent’s education level contributes to that. I did this for them. They are my reason.”

In December 2024, Gordon attended her swearing-in ceremony and, today, she works for the California Department of Justice.

