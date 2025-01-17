Home / Inspiring / Good News

Single Working Mom Celebrates Passing Bar Exam on First Try With Her Kids in Heartwarming Video

By Eva Baron on January 17, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhi G. (@yougonloverhi)

According to the State Bar of California, a little over half of applicants passed the July 2024 exam. Rhiannah Gordon was one of them.

Gordon, a single working mom of two young kids, was determined to transition to a career in law. Only once she returned home from her 9-to-5 day job and put her children to sleep, however, would she have the opportunity to study for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Despite her exhaustion, she persisted, and was eventually accepted at the University of California, Davis.

While in law school, Gordon juggled a full course load along with a job at the California Department of Transportation. She also had to accommodate her children, 12-year-old Flinn and 10-year-old Rhiley, into her busy schedule.

“I did everything I could to maintain the life that we had already established,” Gordon told TODAY in an interview. “I took them to their sports practices, I was at their games, but sometimes that meant if they looked up at me in the stands, my head would be in a book.”

The years of hard work have finally paid off.

In a recent video posted by Gordon, she sits anxiously at her computer, her two children pacing behind her in anticipation. The three of them are awaiting Gordon’s California bar exam results.

“Oh, my God,” Gordon says almost blankly, as if taken by surprise, when her results finally load. Once the shock dissipates and the realization sets in: “Oh, my God. I passed!”

Flinn and Rhiley crowd their mother, crying with joy and relief as they hug her. Gordon passed her bar exam on her first try.

“Black people face more barriers and obstacles,” Gordon continued. “So it was very important for me to make sure that my kids’ odds of being successful are as high as they can be. A parent’s education level contributes to that. I did this for them. They are my reason.”

In December 2024, Gordon attended her swearing-in ceremony and, today, she works for the California Department of Justice.

To keep up to date with her adventures, you can follow Rhiannah Gordon on Instagram and TikTok.

Rhiannah Gordon, a single working mom of two, was determined to transition into a law career, studying for her LSATs and attending law school while working a full-time job.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhi G. (@yougonloverhi)

Her hard work recently paid off: she passed her bar exam on her very first try, and celebrated the accomplishment with her two children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhi G. (@yougonloverhi)

Gordon attended her swearing-in ceremony in December 2024 and currently works for the California Department of Justice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhi G. (@yougonloverhi)

Rhiannah Gordon: InstagramTikTok

Source: A single mom passed the bar exam on her first try. Her kids' reaction went viral

Related Articles:

Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity

Bookish Intern Creates an Insightful Display Featuring the Oldest Books in His Library

Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health
18th-Century Angel Mural Hidden for Over 100 Years Is Being Restored at Boston’s Oldest Surviving Church
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
Cafe Gives Free Coffee to Those That Come in Dancing and People Show Off Their Best Moves

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025
MIT Will Make Tuition Free for Families That Earn Less Than $200K Per Year
Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day
Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative
Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.