Surreal Shapes Suspended in Mid-Air Transform Former Factory in Budapest

Spanish artist SpY continues building an impressive portfolio of public installations with his latest piece in Budapest. Located in a former turbine factory in the Hungarian capital, SpY transforms the space by suspending black forms in rows. With Matriz, he invites people to wander through the grid and experience an installation that combines architecture and sculpture.

“In this suspended atmosphere, Matriz presents itself as a system in equilibrium: a floating architecture that contains not functions, but perceptions,” the artist writes in a statement. By playing with scale, order, precision, and perception, SpY changes the space and its meaning. Matriz infuses new energy to the former factory, bringing it to life in an unexpected way.

Though suspended, the black bricks bring order to the venue as they hang in evenly spaced rows. Providing a guiding force, they dangle overhead, guiding guests through the once-empty space. Commissioned for INOTA, a light and sound festival in Budapest, SpY once again impresses with his minimalism. In focusing on form, color, and composition, he has taken streamlined materials and elevated them into something magical.

Matriz is just the latest in a streak of fascinating installations from SpY. His ability to transition from the soft, glowing forms of OVOID in Saudi Arabia to the smooth cyclical rhythms of his kinetic sculpture in Madrid is impressive. Over the past several years, the Spanish artist has made the leap from his early street art days to the world of fine art installations, and his growth has been impressive.

Matriz is the latest public installation by Spanish artist SpY.

The work hangs in a former turbine factory in Budapest.

Through its evenly spaced forms, the suspended work gives order to a once vacant building.

