Home / Inspiring / Good News

Non-Profit Clears 300,000 Landmines in Sri Lanka, Restoring Homes for Over 280,000 People

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2025
Disabling a landmine

Photo: kanzefar/Depositphotos

In a bit of good news to brighten your day, British non-profit The HALO Trust has announced that it has removed its 300,000th landmine from Sri Lanka. Remnants of a three-decade-long civil war, the removal of these explosives has allowed over 280,00 Sri Lankans to return home after being internally displaced.

When the civil war ended in 2009, over 1.5 million landmines were left buried, primarily in the country’s northern and eastern provinces, where fighting was prolific. This caused a mass exodus in the population, who moved elsewhere due to fear of being harmed by these unmarked landmines. By working diligently over the past 20 years, nearly 30,000 acres of land have been marked safe and landmine-free.

“I am happy to share the very encouraging news for the people of Kilinochchi District, which was greatly affected by landmines and cluster bombs causing many to lose limbs,” shares Subramaniyam Muralithran, government agent of Kilinochchi. “We have cleared 300,000 targets in mine clearance work. This achievement will help restore resources for resettlement and peaceful living. It also gives us confidence that the natural life of the mine-affected areas can be bravely rebuilt.”

Not only will people be able to reclaim their rightful homes, but the area can also be opened up for tourism again. This will provide some vital economic growth to the area, as they can now profit from the $3 billion in tourism income that flows into the country annually. Hidden gems within this area include the city of Jaffna, which is home to an ornate 400-year-old fort covered in intricate carvings and gold domes.

Thanks to the work of HALO Trust, which relies on the hard work of over 1,200 locally employed staff that disarms these landmines, Sri Lanka is one step closer to meeting its goal of being landmine free by 2028.

The HALO Trust has removed 300,000 landmines from Sri Lanka, restoring safe land to its displaced citizens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The HALO Trust (@thehalotrust)

Source: 300,000 landmines cleared in Sri Lanka.

Related Articles:

Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Receives Medal From Ukrainian President Zelensky

Rats Wearing Tiny Vests Are Helping Sniff Out and Catch Illegally Trafficked Wildlife

Sudanese Photographer Shares Personal Experience Documenting His Country’s Ongoing War [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Elijah Wood Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Hobbiton Wedding
Danish Foreign Minister Surprises Egyptian Foreign Minister With Gift of Great Pyramid of Giza LEGO Set
Sumo Wrestlers Share Wholesome Images of Themselves Experiencing London as Tourists
Hospital’s ‘Halo Hall of Fame’ Celebrates Kids Undergoing Halo Traction
Ireland Offers $1,500 Monthly Basic Income for Artists to Support Innovation and Creativity
Cancer Survivor Celebrates Her Birthday by Paying for Strangers’ Parking at Hospital Clinic

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bestselling Author James Patterson Awards $500,000 in Grants To Emerging Writers
72-Year-Old Wedding Photo Reunited With Family After Volunteer Discovers It in Local Library
Scuba Diving Instructor Finds 99-Year-Old Message in a Bottle From WWII Veteran
Kindergarteners in 1949 Drew Their Dads from Memory, and Life Magazine Captured the Results
Kids Surprise Their Bus Driver With Flowers and He Can’t Hide His Emotions
Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.