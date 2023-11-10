Home / Store

Impress Someone’s Nerdy Side With These Cool Geek Gifts

By Margherita Cole on November 10, 2023

Shopping for someone with varied interests? Then, you're in luck. From Trekkies to techies, My Modern Met Store boasts a collection of interesting and unusual items that make ideal geek gifts for people of all ages.

The Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug is a magic mug that brings science-fiction to life. Just add a hot beverage inside this cup, and the USS Enterprise crew disappears from the transporter room and reappears on the other side of the mug, where Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, and Dr. McCoy are ready to explore a new planet.

Another great nerdy gift is the Like Mike Smartphone Holder. This quirky tool is the solution when you're tired of keeping your phone in your hand. Just place your device on the stand, and it looks like a black silhouette of a man is propping it up with his feet.

Scroll down to see more geek gifts, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
