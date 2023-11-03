Home / Store

These Magic Heat-Changing Mugs Are the Perfect Accessory for the Autumnal Season

By Margherita Cole on November 3, 2023
Heat Changing Mug

When it's cold outside, a hot beverage is the best way to warm up. My Modern Met Store carries a variety of magic heat-changing mugs that make every cup of coffee, tea, and cocoa even more special. Adding hot liquid to any of these cups reveals a secret design in a matter of seconds.

These designs vary from astronomy-themed mugs to nature-inspired ones and beyond. The Disappearing Constellation Mug begins as a black mug with white stars. After warming up from a hot beverage, the outlines of famous constellations materialize on the cup, so it feels like you're looking at a clear night sky. Similarly, the Planet Mug features a portrait of our solar system that, whenever filled with a hot liquid, illuminates facts about the planets.

Additionally, the Great Nudes of Art Mug will tickle any art history-lover. Typically, the mug will show 13 works of art that span from the 15th to the 20th century and are depicted wearing a variety of garments. But to reveal what these paintings really look like, simply add a hot beverage. As the contents interact with the mug, the clothes will slowly disappear, returning the artwork to the way they are meant to be seen.

Scroll down to see these heat-changing mugs, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These magic heat-changing mugs make the perfect gift for the fall season.

 

“Disappearing” Constellation Mug

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Great Nudes of Art Heat-Changing Mug

 

Birds on a Wire Mug

 

Planet Mug

 

Shop all of these mugs on My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Margherita Cole
