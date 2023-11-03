These Magic Heat-Changing Mugs Are the Perfect Accessory for the Autumnal Season

When it's cold outside, a hot beverage is the best way to warm up. My Modern Met Store carries a variety of magic heat-changing mugs that make every cup of coffee, tea, and cocoa even more special. Adding hot liquid to any of these cups reveals a secret design in a matter of seconds.

These designs vary from astronomy-themed mugs to nature-inspired ones and beyond. The Disappearing Constellation Mug begins as a black mug with white stars. After warming up from a hot beverage, the outlines of famous constellations materialize on the cup, so it feels like you're looking at a clear night sky. Similarly, the Planet Mug features a portrait of our solar system that, whenever filled with a hot liquid, illuminates facts about the planets.

Additionally, the Great Nudes of Art Mug will tickle any art history-lover. Typically, the mug will show 13 works of art that span from the 15th to the 20th century and are depicted wearing a variety of garments. But to reveal what these paintings really look like, simply add a hot beverage. As the contents interact with the mug, the clothes will slowly disappear, returning the artwork to the way they are meant to be seen.

Scroll down to see these heat-changing mugs, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These magic heat-changing mugs make the perfect gift for the fall season.

“Disappearing” Constellation Mug

Bob Ross Mug

Great Nudes of Art Heat-Changing Mug

Birds on a Wire Mug

Planet Mug

Shop all of these mugs on My Modern Met Store

Related Articles:

15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Hand-Painted Glass Mugs Colorfully Celebrate the Beauty of Insects and Flowers

These Brilliant Mugs Have Little Nooks on the Side Where Tiny Animal Sculptures Live