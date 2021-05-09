Home / Video

Mesmerizing Short Film Captures Rare Footage of a Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

By Arnesia Young on May 9, 2021
Stranded Film by Stephane Ridard

Volcanic activity is a force of nature that's both terrifying and beautiful. It's also one that few people on Earth get to experience firsthand. Just a few weeks ago, the Fagradalsfjall volcano began erupting on the Reykjanes peninsula near Reykjavík, Iceland, after lying dormant for more than 6,000 years. French director and photographer Stéphane Ridard—newly based in Iceland—quickly seized the opportunity to experience and document such a once-in-a-lifetime event. The talented director shot stunning aerial footage of molten lava bursting from the volcano’s summit and flowing down it in brilliant streams before cooling into inky volcanic rock in the midst of the vast, icy landscape. He titled the resulting short film “Stranded.”

Accompanied by a spellbinding soundtrack befitting such seemingly surreal views, Ridard's short film runs for just over two minutes and captures but a fraction of the entirety of the volcano’s explosive activity. Though the eruption at Fagradalsfjall began almost a month ago on March 19, 2021, the volcano is still emitting fresh lava; a new fissure vent just opened to release its fiery molten contents on April 17. One can only guess how much longer the event will last after 6,000 years of inactivity.

Scroll down to view Stéphane Ridard’s “Stranded” in its entirety and experience Fagradalsfjall’s breathtaking eruption for yourself. To see more of his impressive work, visit the director’s website or follow him on Instagram.

French director and photographer Stéphane Ridard captured stunning footage of a recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Take a look!

Stéphane Ridard: WebsiteInstagram | FacebookVimeo
h/t: [Colossal]

All images via Stéphane Ridard.

Related Articles:

Long-Dormant Icelandic Volcano Erupts After 6,000 Years of Inactivity

Photographer Captures Viral Shot of the Northern Lights Behind an Erupting Volcano

Enchanting Short Film Uses Pigments and Inks To Mimic Earth’s Breathtaking Landscapes

Movie Lover Reveals How Filmmakers Use Color To Set the Mood of a Scene

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Storm-Chaser Drone Takes Stunning Video Footage of a Tornado Up Close
Rare Crystal From Indonesia Looks Like a Cluster of Grapes
This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Should Be Its Own Show
Colorful 225-Million-Year-Old Fossils Are Just One Highlight of This Stunning National Park
Enchanting Animations Use LEGOs as the Ingredients for Entire Meals
Photographer’s Drone Melts Capturing an Incredible Aerial Shot of a Volcanic Eruption

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Enchanting Short Film Uses Pigments and Inks To Mimic Earth’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece
Long-Dormant Icelandic Volcano Erupts After 6,000 Years of Inactivity
Watch This Brave “Bee Whisperer” Rescue a Live Beehive With Her Bare Hands
FPV Drone Captures Dynamic Inner Workings of a Minneapolis Bowling Alley
You Can Watch the Cherry Blossoms of Washington, D.C. Bloom on This Livestream

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.