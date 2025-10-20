Home / Design

U.S. Mint Honors the Legacy of Steve Jobs as an “Innovator” With Special $1 Coin

By Regina Sienra on October 20, 2025

Steve Jobs $1 coin

The late Steve Jobs changed the world with his innovations in technology. From co-creating Macintosh, the Apple II computer, and the iPhone, to playing a key role in the early years of Pixar, his contributions made him one of the biggest innovators in American history. To honor this legacy, the United States Mint will release a special Steve Jobs coin as part of the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

The design depicts Jobs in his youth, sitting crossed legged, wearing his signature turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers. The background shows a northern California landscape, complete with oak-covered rolling hills.

“[Jobs’] posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection,” writes the U.S. Mint, “show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself.”

The inscriptions on the coin give a nod to both California, the state the design represents, and Jobs himself. The coin also features the words “Make Something Wonderful,” part of a larger quote by Jobs that reads: “There’s lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways, but one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.” The phrase is also the name of a posthumous book featuring Jobs’ writings, interviews and speeches.

The image on the coin was designed by Elana Hagler, artistic infusion program designer for the U.S. Mint; and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill, Mint medallic artist. The obverse design features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile and the words “In God We Trust.”

The three other figures that make up the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program are Iowa’s Dr. Norman Borlaug, an agricultural pioneer known as “the father of the Green Revolution;” the Cray-1 supercomputer, conceptualized in Wisconsin; and mobile refrigeration, which was invented in Minnesota and changed the commerce of perishable goods forever.

Jobs was selected to represent California after being nominated by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year. “Innovation and California are synonymous, and Steve Jobs encapsulates the unique brand of innovation that California runs on: innovation not driven by business alone, but as a vehicle to forever change the world,” Newsom stated.

The $1 Steve Jobs coin will go on sale next year and will sell for $13.25. To stay up to date with more limited-edition coins, visit the U.S. Mint website.

All images via U.S. Mint.

