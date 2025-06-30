Home / Design

Greece’s Euro Uses the Same Design Found on Ancient Coins 2,500 Years Ago

By Jessica Stewart on June 30, 2025
Euro coin from Greece next to ancient Greek coin

Left: Greatbaconbits via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0) | Right: ArchaiOptix via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0)

Since euro coins first went into circulation in 2002, people have marveled at their designs. While one side of the coin is the same in every member state, the national side is where the different European countries showcase their unique cultures. From famous historical figures to beloved monuments, the coins demonstrate the diversity of the European Union. One particularly interesting design choice comes from Greece, which decided to highlight its ancient roots on its one-euro coin.

It features an owl that might be familiar to ancient coin collectors, as it is modeled after one side of a 5th-century BCE coin. Called a tetradrachm, this large silver coin became the de facto standard throughout the ancient world, spreading it far beyond Greece. Because they were large, they provided ample ground for artwork, with politicians often using them to make a statement. This has made them a favorite among coin collectors, who are attracted by their high level of artistry.

This was also apparently a lure for Georges Stamatopoulos, who designed Greece's coins. Stamatopoulos is an artist and engraver at the Bank of Greece. While tetradrachms had different designs according to the time period and mint where they were struck, Stamatopoulos focused on an Athenian tetradrachm. The coin's distinct design features the Greek goddess Athena on one side and an owl next to an olive branch and crescent moon on the other.

Symbolically, the owl refers back to Athena, as it was part of her iconography. In fact, Athena is the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and her association with owls is what created the connection between the bird and wisdom.

So the next time you happen across a €1 coin, be sure to flip it over to see what history lesson it will give. You may just be surprised by what you learn.

Greece's interesting design for the national side of its €1 coin has an interesting history.

Greece1 euro coin

Photo: Greatbaconbits via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0

The design is based on a large silver coin known as a tetradrachm, which was prevalent in the ancient world.

Tetradrachm

Silver tetradrachm , c. 450-400 BCE, München, Staatliche Antikensammlung (Photo: ArchaiOptix via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0)

One side of the coin showed Athena, the goddess of wisdom, and the other her symbol—an owl.

Tetradrachm

Silver tetradrachm , c. 450-400 BCE, Berlin, Münzkabinett der Staatlichen Museen, Altes Museum (Photo: ArchaiOptix via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 4.0)

Source: European Central Bank – Greece

Related Articles:

Latvia’s Passports Are a Stunning Ode to the Country’s Natural Environment

Amateur Metal Detectorist Discovers 13th-Century Gold Coin Featuring Henry III

British Royal Mint Pays Tribute to George Michael With a Series of Collectible Coins

Switzerland’s New Passports Celebrate the Country’s Renowned Graphic Design and Landscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How the Coloring Book Boomeranged From Adults to Children and Back Again
Experience Spa-Level Luxury at Home With These Scandinavian-Inspired Saunas
Former Plantation Is Transformed Into a Cultural Space for Healing, Art, and Repair
World’s First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer Revolutionizes DIY Creativity
Fascinating Animation Reveals the Inner Workings of the Colosseum in Ancient Rome
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fascinating Cross-Section Shows Over 4,000 Years of an English Highway’s History
Living 3D-Printed Structures Pull Carbon Dioxide From the Air
National Parks Ask Public for Feedback on Information That Paints American History in a Negative Light
In 1965, Six Boys Were Stranded on a Deserted Island for 15 Months, and They All Survived
When Mozart Was a Teen, He Pirated a Secret Song From the Sistine Chapel
Research Reveals That Ancient Trade Routes Delivered Domestic Cats to China

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.