Stowaway Cat Sneaks Into Traveler’s Suitcase, Is Caught by TSA, and Ends up Spending Thanksgiving Safely at Home

Stowaway Cat Rescued by TSA Spends Thanksgiving Safely at Home

By Regina Sienra on November 30, 2022
Photo: Serg64/Depositphotos (Not the actual cat)

Cats are sneaky by nature. It's not unusual for owners to get mini heart attacks every time their pet hides too well or is gone for longer than expected. However, a nightmare scenario for anyone with a furtive kitty unfolded over Thanksgiving at one of the busiest airports in the country. While images of cats provokingly lounging on half-made suitcases are common around the internet, one kitty named Smells managed to camouflage itself so well that it won itself a trip to the airport.

On November 22, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that an officer had found an orange cat inside the checked bag of an unnamed traveler at John F. Kennedy airport in New York headed to Florida. When the bag was scanned using a X-ray unit, the cat’s thermal signature came up in bright red in the scanner. The agency even shared a picture of the cat's hair poking out as an officer approached to unzip the bag. Luckily, the cat was safe and sound, although probably upset about its beach vacation being ruined. According to the TSA, the traveler revealed that the cat belongs to another member of his household.

After sharing the worrisome images of the cat in the bag and the X-ray scan, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared a much lighter picture of Smells enjoying a holiday feast at home. “Smells, the cat who @TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at @JFKairport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn,” Farbstein wrote. “Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld.”

While Smells' story ignited some concerned reactions, a lot of cat owners related to the stowaway cat's tale. One Twitter user asked, “The people who own him didn’t notice him in the suitcase when they zipped it up?” Someone else replied, “As somebody who’s cared for a number of cats, I absolutely believe this can happen.” Another user agreed, adding, “Surprised this doesn’t happen more often actually, cause I know cats.”

h/t: [WFTV]

