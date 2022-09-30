Home / Inspiring / Good News

Man Braves Hurricane Ian to Rescue a Stranded Cat From Rising Waters

By Kirsten Miller on September 30, 2022
Man Rescues Cat From Hurricane Ian

Photo: GoFundMe

Megan Scavo can be certain that she's picked the right man. Scavo's boyfriend, Mike Ross, recently braved the rising high waters of Florida's Hurricane Ian to rescue a terrified and stranded cat. Fortuitously, Ross's mother, Marybeth Ross, caught her brave son's impressive deed on camera, and Scavo posted the video on Twitter. Now the wonderful story of Ross's instinctive act to help the feline has inspired cat lovers and others in need of a hero.

The 29-year-old had decided to hunker down at his parent's house on the night of the storm, as his own place in southwest Florida was “10 feet under water.” The storm surge had increased a lot around 2 PM, and that's when he spotted the orange and white cat seeking refuge on top of a mounted air conditioning unit from a window.

Ross braced himself against the category 4 storm—with wind speeds of up to 150 miles per hour—to save the scared and helpless cat. Having grown up in Florida, he is used to extreme weather conditions, but even he considered this particular storm as “absolutely terrible.” The video posted by Scavo shows Ross gently enfolding the cat in his arms as he steps up from the rushing water to save the animal. Once safely tucked against Ross's chest, the cat reaches up and holds onto Ross's shoulder as he brings it through muddy-looking, knee-high, rushing water.

“My boyfriend saving a cat from flood waters near Bonita Beach,” Scavo captioned the video. The comments and shares that resulted from her post have confirmed it: her boyfriend Mike Ross really is the cat's whiskers. “Michael is a keeper!” one Twitter follower responded. Another perfectly captured the sentiment with a tweet that read, “I’m sorry, Megan, but he is everyone’s boyfriend now. I don’t make the rules.” 

Some of the comments expressed concern for the lives endangered by the storm, and the couple has now started a GoFundMe campaign for animals and people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Mike Ross rescued a terrified, stranded cat from the rising high waters of Hurricane Ian, and his girlfriend Megan Scavo posted the rescue on Twitter.

It went viral, with folks praising Ross for saving the cat.

Ross and Scavo started a GoFundMe to help restore homes damaged by the hurricane. Part of the proceeds goes to Humane Society Naples.

h/t: [HuffPost]

Related Articles:

Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border

Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter

Homeless Cat Found on Vacant Property Charms His New Rescuers with His Grumpy Face

Determined Two-Legged Rescue Cat Learns to Walk, Run, and Jump

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
Read all posts from Kirsten Miller
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Alzheimer’s Drug Shown To Slow Down Disease by Nearly 30% In Clinical Trial
Watch a Tiny Kitten Named Pinky Adorably “Attack” a Man’s Ear
Wildlife Rescue Gets a Fresh Fruit Feast When a Truck Spills a Bunch of Watermelons
Oil Paintings of Cats Stealing Food Throughout Art History
Author Spends Decades Trying to Find the Woman Who Taught Him How to Read
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Mom Is Overjoyed To See Soldier Son Return Home After Saving Town From Russian Takeover
Parents Are Sharing Their Black Daughters’ Sweet Reactions To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer
News Anchor Has “Beginnings of a Stroke” on Live TV, Colleagues Rush To Help
30 Sweet Photos of Children on Their Adoption Day After Years of Being in Foster Care
‘Cats With Jobs’ Twitter Features Funny Photos of Felines at Hard at “Work”
Cat Saves Owner From a Heart Attack by Jumping on Her Chest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.