15+ String Art Kits That Have Everything You Need To Create Colorful Connect-the-Dot Art

By Sara Barnes on May 10, 2021
String Art Kits

There are more ways to draw than just with a pen or pencil. A piece of string can mimic a line drawing to create artwork that looks like an energetic pen sketch. But string art has qualities that take it beyond a drawing; it has a tactile, three-dimensional feel that you can’t help but want to reach out and touch.

So, what is string art, exactly? The craft can vary but typically it uses yarn, wood, and nails to create a design. The nails are hammered into certain arrangements on the wood and then the string is used to connect the “dots” and fill in the image. By continuously wrapping the string around the nails in different directions and configurations, it creates visual depth and brings the image to life.

Winding the fiber around the nails makes this activity easy to do for both kids and adults; string art kits have become a very popular activity for this reason. Makers have created all-inclusive kits that (often) feature the nails pre-hammered into the wood, which leaves you free to fill out the design with the string. When you’re done, it makes a great addition to your wall or as a gift.

From flowers to rainbows to the moon and stars, you’re sure to find a design that you love. Scroll down to see some of our favorite string art kits and downloadable patterns.

Want to create string art? Try one of these colorful, all-inclusive kits and patterns.

 

Sunflower Kit

 

Bicycle Kit

 

Three Cacti Kit

 

Lavender Kit

 

Rainbow Kit

 

Potted Succulent Kit

 

Mountain Kit

 

Hot Air Balloon Kit

 

Shark and Jellyfish Kits

Ocean Art Kit

MA Art Co. | $12+ (each)

 

Puppy Kit

 

Snowflake Kit

 

Hummingbird Kit

 

Monstera Leaf Kit

 

Potted Cactus Kit

 

Star and Moon Template

 

Harry Potter Pattern

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
