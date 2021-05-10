15+ String Art Kits That Have Everything You Need To Create Colorful Connect-the-Dot Art

There are more ways to draw than just with a pen or pencil. A piece of string can mimic a line drawing to create artwork that looks like an energetic pen sketch. But string art has qualities that take it beyond a drawing; it has a tactile, three-dimensional feel that you can’t help but want to reach out and touch.

So, what is string art, exactly? The craft can vary but typically it uses yarn, wood, and nails to create a design. The nails are hammered into certain arrangements on the wood and then the string is used to connect the “dots” and fill in the image. By continuously wrapping the string around the nails in different directions and configurations, it creates visual depth and brings the image to life.

Winding the fiber around the nails makes this activity easy to do for both kids and adults; string art kits have become a very popular activity for this reason. Makers have created all-inclusive kits that (often) feature the nails pre-hammered into the wood, which leaves you free to fill out the design with the string. When you’re done, it makes a great addition to your wall or as a gift.

From flowers to rainbows to the moon and stars, you’re sure to find a design that you love. Scroll down to see some of our favorite string art kits and downloadable patterns.

Want to create string art? Try one of these colorful, all-inclusive kits and patterns.

Sunflower Kit

Bicycle Kit

Three Cacti Kit

Lavender Kit

Rainbow Kit

Potted Succulent Kit

Mountain Kit

Hot Air Balloon Kit

Shark and Jellyfish Kits

Puppy Kit

Snowflake Kit

Hummingbird Kit

Monstera Leaf Kit

Potted Cactus Kit

Star and Moon Template

Harry Potter Pattern

