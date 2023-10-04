Studio Ghibli Unveils Portable Humidifiers To Help Beat Dry Winters

Every season has its own challenges. While summers can be extremely humid in some places, winters are often very dry. Breaking out the hand cream can help ease some of the symptoms, but a humidifier will go much further to improving air conditions in the home. And now you don't have to settle for a basic humidifier. Japanese store Donguri Kyowakoku is offering small room humidifiers based on Studio Ghibli films.

These compact devices feature tops with models of iconic characters from four well-known animated films, and they all have a creative way of letting out the warm steam. Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro appears to blow vapor from his ocarina when the humidifier is turned on. Meanwhile, Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service flashes her big cartoonish eyes while posing next to some mugs that will start steaming when the appliance is active.

There's also Calicifer, the fire from Howl's Moving Castle. He's depicted heating up a pan of eggs and bacon, and it looks even hotter when the steam escapes around the pan. Lastly, there's a trio of birds sitting in a tub at the bathhouse of the gods from Spirited Away, which releases steam similar to a hot bath. All of these humidifiers are charged via USB chords, making them easy to install in small spaces and desktops.

You can purchase these Ghibli-inspired devices for ¥5,280 (or about US$35.70) via Donguri Kyowakoku's online store.

Combat dry air with one of these whimsical Studio Ghibli room humidifiers.

They're inspired by beloved animated films like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service.

The steam rises through different openings in the tops.

Each device is charged via a USB cable.

As a result, they are easy to place in small spaces and cramped desktops.

