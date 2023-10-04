Home / Design / Creative Products

Studio Ghibli Unveils Portable Humidifiers To Help Beat Dry Winters

By Margherita Cole on October 4, 2023
Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

Every season has its own challenges. While summers can be extremely humid in some places, winters are often very dry. Breaking out the hand cream can help ease some of the symptoms, but a humidifier will go much further to improving air conditions in the home. And now you don't have to settle for a basic humidifier. Japanese store Donguri Kyowakoku is offering small room humidifiers based on Studio Ghibli films.

These compact devices feature tops with models of iconic characters from four well-known animated films, and they all have a creative way of letting out the warm steam. Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro appears to blow vapor from his ocarina when the humidifier is turned on. Meanwhile, Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service flashes her big cartoonish eyes while posing next to some mugs that will start steaming when the appliance is active.

There's also Calicifer, the fire from Howl's Moving Castle. He's depicted heating up a pan of eggs and bacon, and it looks even hotter when the steam escapes around the pan. Lastly, there's a trio of birds sitting in a tub at the bathhouse of the gods from Spirited Away, which releases steam similar to a hot bath. All of these humidifiers are charged via USB chords, making them easy to install in small spaces and desktops.

You can purchase these Ghibli-inspired devices for ¥5,280 (or about US$35.70) via Donguri Kyowakoku's online store.

Combat dry air with one of these whimsical Studio Ghibli room humidifiers.

Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

They're inspired by beloved animated films like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service.

Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

The steam rises through different openings in the tops.

Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

Each device is charged via a USB cable.

Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

As a result, they are easy to place in small spaces and cramped desktops.

Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier Studio Ghibli Room Humidifier

Donguri Kyowakoku: Website
h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Donguri Kyowakoku.

Related Articles:

Studio Ghibli: Everything You Need To Know About Legendary Japanese Animation House

Studio Ghibli’s ’Spirited Away’ Stage Play Is Coming to the U.S. This Spring

Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Draws Illustration for the Year of the Rabbit

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

26 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon
30 Knitting Patterns You Can Start Working on Right Away
37 Funny Greeting Cards to Spread a Little Holiday Cheer
38 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
38 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Cat Backpack Also Can Transform Into a Full-Sized Crate for Your Pet
31+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween
40 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Ingenious Bird on CO2 Monitor Drops Down When You Should Open a Window for Fresh Air
26 Quirky Candles To Cast a Creative Glow in Your Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.