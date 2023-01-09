According to the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the year of the rabbit. In celebration of this transition, Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli shared a charming nengago—a type of New Year's card—via Twitter. Drawn by the 81-year-old director Hayao Miyazaki himself, this illustration features a cartoon rabbit holding a card that reads “2023,” with a quick sketch of Totoro and few Sootsprites in the background.

Miyazaki created a nengago for last year's zodiac of the tiger, so many were hoping he would carry on the tradition. Sure enough, a brand new adorable drawing was posted in the early moments of the new year, much to the delight of Studio Ghibli fans around the world. It was accompanied by a message, saying, “Happy New Year. A rabbit drawn by Mr. Miyazaki. Its name is Uu-chan. It appears to have a twin named Fuu-chan. Thank you for your continued support in the year.”

The name “Uu-chan,” derives from the Japanese word for rabbit, usagi. Similarly, “Fuu-chan” is related to the words for futago, meaning “twin,” and fuku, which translates to “luck.” This is likely a reference to Japanese fukubukuro lucky bags, which are sold in the New Year at a discount and contain an array of unknown items. It will be interesting to see what Miyazaki creates for the following year, which is represented by the dragon.

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Hayao Miyazaki.

