The Big and Bright Sturgeon Moon Is Due To Light up the Night Sky This Weekend

This weekend is your chance to see the last full moon of summer 2025. The August full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will crest on Saturday, August 9, reaching peak illumination at 3:55 a.m. EST.

“Sturgeon Moon” is one of several names given to the full moons, each representing the natural changes that occur during the corresponding month. The Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the large lake sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Historically, the native freshwater fish were caught during August and early September, and were a vital food source for Native American tribes in the region.

The best time to view the full Sturgeon Moon is at moonrise on August 8, when it rises above the eastern horizon in the Northern Hemisphere. The lunar event also offers a chance to experience the “moon illusion,” where the moon appears larger when it’s near the horizon. Although the Sturgeon Moon isn’t classified as a supermoon, it is slightly closer to Earth than a typical full moon, which makes it appear a little larger and brighter than usual.

If you happen to miss the Sturgeon Moon, there’s still a chance to see the Perseids, one of the most spectacular meteor showers of 2025. It will peak on the night of August 12-13 in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing up to 100 “shooting stars” per hour. While the brightness of the moon in August may make the meteor shower appear a little dimmer, it’s still worth stepping outside to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.

For catching a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon, you can check the moonrise and moonset times for your location here, as they differ depending on where you are.

