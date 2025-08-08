Home / Science / Astronomy

The Big and Bright Sturgeon Moon Is Due To Light up the Night Sky This Weekend

By Emma Taggart on August 8, 2025
Full Sturgeon Moon

Photo: Chayananelixir/Depositphotos

This weekend is your chance to see the last full moon of summer 2025. The August full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will crest on Saturday, August 9, reaching peak illumination at 3:55 a.m. EST.

“Sturgeon Moon” is one of several names given to the full moons, each representing the natural changes that occur during the corresponding month. The Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the large lake sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Historically, the native freshwater fish were caught during August and early September, and were a vital food source for Native American tribes in the region.

The best time to view the full Sturgeon Moon is at moonrise on August 8, when it rises above the eastern horizon in the Northern Hemisphere. The lunar event also offers a chance to experience the “moon illusion,” where the moon appears larger when it’s near the horizon. Although the Sturgeon Moon isn’t classified as a supermoon, it is slightly closer to Earth than a typical full moon, which makes it appear a little larger and brighter than usual.

If you happen to miss the Sturgeon Moon, there’s still a chance to see the Perseids, one of the most spectacular meteor showers of 2025. It will peak on the night of August 12-13 in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing up to 100 “shooting stars” per hour. While the brightness of the moon in August may make the meteor shower appear a little dimmer, it’s still worth stepping outside to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.

For catching a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon, you can check the moonrise and moonset times for your location here, as they differ depending on where you are.

Source: Full Moon in August 2025: The Full Sturgeon Moon

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
