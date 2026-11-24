As part of Miami Art Week, more than 50 dancers and members of the public will come together on Miami Beach to celebrate our deep and lasting relationship with the sea. The Ocean Odyssey is a new, site-specific performance by Indian artist Subodh Kerkar, presented in partnership with the Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa, the Miami City Ballet, and its artistic director, Gonzalo García.

Kerkar describes the ocean as “a symbol of celebration of one humanity,” adding, “I celebrate the inseparability of human life and the ocean.” The artist is inviting up to 60 members of the public to join professional dancers in the performance. Together, they’ll move across the beach in a carefully choreographed sequence, creating lines and shapes—like straight lines, wavy lines, and circle formations—that are particularly striking when viewed from above. As Kerkar explains, “No dance experience needed: it begins as a simple walk, and from above, it becomes something extraordinary.”

The Ocean Odyssey will take place on Dec. 4, between 4-5 p.m., in front of Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa. It’s organized by REEFLINE, a non-profit and pioneering underwater public sculpture park at Miami Beach. REEFLINE is creating a new kind of underwater reef, bringing together art, science, and technology to support marine restoration, encourage biodiversity, and help ocean ecosystems thrive.

Check out some photos from one of Kerkar’s previous performances below to get a glimpse of what to expect during Miami Art Week.

As part of Miami Art Week, more than 50 dancers and members of the public will come together on Miami Beach to celebrate our deep and lasting relationship with the sea.

The Ocean Odyssey is a new, site-specific performance by Indian artist Subodh Kerkar, presented in partnership with the Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa and the Miami City Ballet.

Discover more about the inspiration and ideas behind Kerkar’s work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REEFLINE (@thereefline)

Exhibition Information :

Sudodh Kerkar

The Ocean Odyssey

December 4, 2026, between 4-5 pm

Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa

4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, United States

Sudodh Kerkar: Website | Instagram

REEFLINE: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by REEFLINE / Sudodh Kerkar.