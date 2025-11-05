Home / Inspiring / Good News

Sumo Wrestlers Share Wholesome Images of Themselves Experiencing London as Tourists

By Regina Sienra on November 5, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por _kirishima_ (@kirishima_f.a)

As one of the world’s top cultural hubs, London hosts a myriad of events of all kinds. One such happening is The Grand Sumo Tournament, which recently welcomed over 40 of Japan’s elite wrestlers for the second time. Off the dohyō (the circular space a sumo wrestling match typically takes place), a different spectacle took place. During their downtime, the athletes turned into tourists exploring London in their traditional garments. The resulting photos have captured the hearts of onlookers, both in person and online.

After five days of competition at the Royal Albert Hall, the 26-year old top-ranked Yokozuna Hoshoryu emerged victorious. The tension of the matches, captured by sports photographers, contrasts the cheerful images of the wrestlers out and about in their yukata robes. They are no longer each other’s opponents, but instead a group of pals shopping for souvenirs together or joyfully recreating The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover.

The images depict the sumo wrestlers’ varied interests, which veer far from their sporting career and physical training. Some visited Harry Potter locations, such as the 9 3/4 platform at King’s Cross station and Leadenhall Market, while others toured the stadium of their favorite soccer team. A foodie wrestler was also spotted giving the world-famous fish and chips a try.

Like millions of tourists that visit London every year, these sumo wrestlers also visited staples like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. They didn’t feel shy getting around either. They optimized their time in the city by taking the bus, hailing black cabs, and riding bikes. Some even shared images of their day trip to Stonehenge, which is a couple of hours southwest of London.

Take a look at all of the things the sumo wrestlers got up to during their time in London. If they ever want a side hustle, they’d make excellent travel influencers.

London recently welcomed over 40 of Japan’s elite sumo wrestlers for The Grand Sumo Tournament.

During their downtime, the athletes explored London in their traditional garments, resulting in quite a unique sight.

They snapped the perfect Abbey Road shot.

Fans of Harry Potter visited platform 9 3/4…

…and Leadenhall Market.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 日本相撲協会 (@sumokyokai)

Others toured the stadium of their favorite soccer team.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 阿武松部屋 (@ounomatsubeya)

They rode black cabs…

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por jimthegooner (@jimthegooner)

Saw Big Ben…

…and visited Buckingham Palace.

And no trip to London would be complete without fish and chips.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 阿武松部屋 (@ounomatsubeya)

They also rode bikes…

…and posed outside Royal Albert Hall.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 日本相撲協会 (@sumokyokai)

They even rode London’s famous double decker buses.

Look how excited they are!

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Graeme Down (@graemedown)

The sumo wrestlers also made their way to Westminster…

And even took a day trip to Stonehenge.

Understandably, they turned heads wherever they went.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por SUMOTOMOYA (@sumotomoya)

Overall, they seemed to have a great time.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por BBC News (@bbcnews)

Sources: Yokozuna Hoshoryu wins the Grand Sumo Tournament in London after a thrilling week of action; How five days of sumo ‘charmed' Britain

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
