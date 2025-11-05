Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por _kirishima_ (@kirishima_f.a)

As one of the world’s top cultural hubs, London hosts a myriad of events of all kinds. One such happening is The Grand Sumo Tournament, which recently welcomed over 40 of Japan’s elite wrestlers for the second time. Off the dohyō (the circular space a sumo wrestling match typically takes place), a different spectacle took place. During their downtime, the athletes turned into tourists exploring London in their traditional garments. The resulting photos have captured the hearts of onlookers, both in person and online.

After five days of competition at the Royal Albert Hall, the 26-year old top-ranked Yokozuna Hoshoryu emerged victorious. The tension of the matches, captured by sports photographers, contrasts the cheerful images of the wrestlers out and about in their yukata robes. They are no longer each other’s opponents, but instead a group of pals shopping for souvenirs together or joyfully recreating The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover.

The images depict the sumo wrestlers’ varied interests, which veer far from their sporting career and physical training. Some visited Harry Potter locations, such as the 9 3/4 platform at King’s Cross station and Leadenhall Market, while others toured the stadium of their favorite soccer team. A foodie wrestler was also spotted giving the world-famous fish and chips a try.

Like millions of tourists that visit London every year, these sumo wrestlers also visited staples like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. They didn’t feel shy getting around either. They optimized their time in the city by taking the bus, hailing black cabs, and riding bikes. Some even shared images of their day trip to Stonehenge, which is a couple of hours southwest of London.

Take a look at all of the things the sumo wrestlers got up to during their time in London. If they ever want a side hustle, they’d make excellent travel influencers.

They snapped the perfect Abbey Road shot.

Fans of Harry Potter visited platform 9 3/4…

…and Leadenhall Market.

Others toured the stadium of their favorite soccer team.

They rode black cabs…

Saw Big Ben…

…and visited Buckingham Palace.

And no trip to London would be complete without fish and chips.

They also rode bikes…

…and posed outside Royal Albert Hall.

They even rode London’s famous double decker buses.

Look how excited they are!

The sumo wrestlers also made their way to Westminster…

And even took a day trip to Stonehenge.

Understandably, they turned heads wherever they went.

Overall, they seemed to have a great time.

