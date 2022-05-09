Adorable Toddler Wins a “Fight” Against a Professional Sumo Wrestler and Receives a Round of Applause

A professional sumo wrestler fights his toughest opponent yet in an adorable video that was posted to Twitter. The Japanese athlete had a play match against a 16-month-old toddler, and after just a couple of seconds, fell dramatically to the floor with a push of the child's hands.

This adorable meeting was recorded by the Chairman of Kashiwa City Sumo Federation, Akiyoshi Nagai, and it was his young son who was taking on the statuesque sumo wrestler. The two combatants begin the match in a crouched pose and after the match begins the toddler quickly takes the lead and sends his impressive opponent into a backwards summersault out of the ring. A distinctive sound effect was added to the young star's push to make the move all the more impressive.

After the match, the toddler was praised for his victory with a round of applause from the other sumo wrestlers belonging to the club. They stood around the perimeter of the ring and showered the victor with congratulations. The child himself seemed extremely proud of his showing and joined in the merriment with a big smile.

Watch an 16-month-old toddler “fight” a professional sumo wrestler and win in an adorable fight.

h/t: [Neatorama, SoraNews24]

