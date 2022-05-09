Home / Inspiring

Adorable Toddler Wins a “Fight” Against a Professional Sumo Wrestler and Receives a Round of Applause

By Margherita Cole on May 9, 2022
Toddler Fights Sumo Wrestler

A professional sumo wrestler fights his toughest opponent yet in an adorable video that was posted to Twitter. The Japanese athlete had a play match against a 16-month-old toddler, and after just a couple of seconds, fell dramatically to the floor with a push of the child's hands.

This adorable meeting was recorded by the Chairman of Kashiwa City Sumo Federation, Akiyoshi Nagai, and it was his young son who was taking on the statuesque sumo wrestler. The two combatants begin the match in a crouched pose and after the match begins the toddler quickly takes the lead and sends his impressive opponent into a backwards summersault out of the ring. A distinctive sound effect was added to the young star's push to make the move all the more impressive.

After the match, the toddler was praised for his victory with a round of applause from the other sumo wrestlers belonging to the club. They stood around the perimeter of the ring and showered the victor with congratulations. The child himself seemed extremely proud of his showing and joined in the merriment with a big smile.

Watch an 16-month-old toddler “fight” a professional sumo wrestler and win in an adorable fight.

h/t: [Neatorama, SoraNews24]

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Blue and White Ceramic Dishes as Surreal Swimming Pools

Yayoi Kusama: Get To Know The Most Successful Female Artist Alive [Infographic]

Illustrator Reimagines Avengers Endgame Characters as Ukiyo-e Japanese Warriors

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

100-Year-Old Breaks World Record for Working at the Same Company for 84 Years
Man Abandoned by His Dad at 14 Now Makes Videos for Things Dads Typically Teach
77-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Risks Her Life to Care For More Than 700 Animals in Shelter
Beloved Golden Retriever Spencer Named Official Dog of the Boston Marathon
13-Year-Old Boy Is a Real-Life “Young Sheldon” Who Will Soon Start His Ph.D. in Physics
118-Year-Old French Nun Is the New Title Holder of “Oldest Living Person”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Bomb-Sniffing Hero Dog Has Helped Detect Over 90 Russian Explosives
Ukrainian Refugees Are Thanking Countries for Their Warm Welcomes by Helping Clean Public Spaces
Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes
Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty
Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation
Nigerian Mom Designs Innovative Solar-Powered Crib To Treat Baby Jaundice

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.