Home / Art / Sculpture

Lyrical Sculptures Imagine the Human Body as a Network of Branches and Twigs

By Margherita Cole on May 30, 2021
Metal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk Kim

South Korean artist Sun-Hyuk Kim creates mesmerizing figurative sculptures that sprout into the air like trees. He uses stainless steel to render abstract representations of bodies and faces that are merged with sprawling branches. These outstretched tendrils reach in numerous directions to shape the human form and fill it with sprigs.

“[My art] describes the existence of human beings,” Kim tells My Modern met. “It is not about a human being as a successful being, but a focus on the incomplete human being.” His work is informed by COVID-19. “The pandemic of 2020 has clearly shown how weak the existence of a human being is. I use plants, animals, and objects as metaphors to show this.”

While these branches define the outline of a person's face and body, they do not create a substantial form. Instead, the twigs scatter inside the body like veins and capillaries, leaving pockets of empty space inside. This incompleteness creates tension in the sculpture, as though there is an expectation that the roots are going to continue to grow. Instead of a “successful” being,” the viewer is seeing a figure in progress.

Scroll down to see more images of Kim's metal sculptures, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

South Korean artist Sun-Hyuk Kim creates mesmerizing figurative sculptures out of stainless steel.

Metal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk KimMetal Figurative Sculptures by Sun-Hyuk Kim

Sun-Hyuk Kim: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sun-Hyuk Kim.

Related Articles:

Lyrical Sculptures of Expressive Women Tell Stories Through Body Language and Big Hair

Powerful Bronze and Glass Sculptures Visualize the Consuming Struggles of Alcoholism

Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Awe-Inspiring Marble Sculptures Perfectly Mimic Plush Pillows and Soft Skin
25-Foot-Tall Ganesh Sculpture Made of Over 5 Tons of Bananas
Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block
Otherworldly Botanical Sculptures Formed With Thousands of Porcelain Shards
Ordinary Objects Sliced and Reborn as Fragmented Sculptures
Artist Sculpts Polymer Clay Into Colorful Swirling Landscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Meticulously Crafted Hand-Blown Glass Spiders Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Delicate Metal Dandelion Sculptures Capture the Weightless Beauty of the Weeds
Textured Wall Hangings Use Real Plant Life To Capture the Rugged Beauty of Coastlines and Jungles
‘The Kiss of Death’: The Magnificent Sculpture Celebrating the Afterlife
Artist Crafts Embroidered Felt Sculptures of Popular Foods That Look So Real
Luminous Glass Sculptures Come to Life With Human Interaction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.