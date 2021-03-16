Home / Art / Sculpture

Lyrical Sculptures of Expressive Women Tell Stories Through Body Language and Big Hair

By Sara Barnes on March 16, 2021
Bronze Sculpture by Valerie Hadida

“Seaside,” bronze, 42 x 23 x 15 centimeters

French artist Valérie Hadida creates expressive sculptures that represent the stories of women. The pieces are bronze portraits of teenage and middle-aged women sitting in a variety of positions and expressions on their faces with body language and hairstyles to match. Some appear pensive while others look at peace. The differences demonstrate that no two journeys are the same, but like their kneaded surfaces, the figures come through with marks to show—but hopefully are better for it.

The ladies in Hadida’s life are an important influence on her work. “Mothers, daughters, sisters, girlfriends, soulmates, protectors,” Hadida tells My Modern Met, “women of all generations, who constantly inspire me.”

Although each of Hadida’s pieces is cast in bronze with a green patina, they all begin as clay sculptures; this explains the graceful curves and hand-smoothed feel that each figure has. “Starting a new piece in clay, I like to channel my energy on the big lines,” she explains, “find the shape and the outline of the silhouette, by contrasting volumes.” It is here her creative spirit is allowed to soar. “Clay is my element. Carving stone or wood is not my way: there’s too much anticipation in the conception. I love to let myself flow freely in the creative process. Free!”

Hadida is represented by Galry in Paris. You can view works for sale on Artsy and get in touch with Galry if you'd like to purchase. In the meantime, scroll down to see her exquisite sculptures.

French artist Valérie Hadida creates bronze sculptures that feature lyrical portraits of women.

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Trio de femmes” (2018), bronze, 21 3/10 × 15 × 7 9/10 inches

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Trio de femmes” (2018), bronze, 21 3/10 × 15 × 7 9/10 inches (detail)

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“La rêveuse” (2018), bronze, 32 7/10 × 8 3/10 × 10 1/5 inches

Bronze Sculpture by Valerie Hadida

“Nouvel Amour” (2020), bronze, 29 1/2 × 11 4/5 × 11 4/5 inches

Bronze Sculpture by Valerie Hadida

“Nocturna” (2017), bronze, 25 1/5 × 17 7/10 × 7 9/10 inches (detail)

Bronze Sculpture by Valerie Hadida

“La grande zénitude” (2021), bronze, 39 2/5 × 31 1/2 × 13 4/5 inches

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Jardin Secret” (2021), bronze

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Candide,” bronze, 75 centimeters

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Nocturna” (2017), bronze, 25 1/5 × 17 7/10 × 7 9/10 inches

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Eternel Amour” (2018), bronze, 75 x 30 x 30 centimeters (detail)

Bronze Sculpture of a Woman by Valerie Hadida

“Eternel Amour” (2018), bronze, 75 x 30 x 30 centimeters (detail)

Valérie Hadida: Galry | Artsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galry.

Related Articles:

Powerful Bronze Sculptures Tell the Story of European Migrants in Search of Utopia

Breathtaking Bronze Sculptures Celebrate the Visual Poetry of the Human Form

Amazing Sculptures Show People Carving Their Ideal Figures Into Their Own Bodies

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Bronze and Glass Sculptures Visualize the Consuming Struggles of Alcoholism
Soothing Pixelated Wood Sculptures Visualize the Calm of a Meditative Mind
Mesmerizing Halftone Sculptures Made From Hundreds of Metal Pipes
Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace
Giant Elephant Sculpture Made Entirely of Recycled Tires and Steel
Classical Marble Sculptures Recreated With a Contemporary Suit of Tattoos

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Couple Builds Miniature Mid-Century Modern House Inspired by Their Childhood Homes
Anonymous Artist Installs Bust of Enslaved Explorer Who Accompanied Lewis and Clark
Monumental Masks Submerged in Ocean as Part of the Underwater Museum in Cannes
Chinese Artist Covers Paper Torsos in Ancient Paintings to Challenge Traditional Femininity
Life-Size Human Sculptures Reveal the “Inner Light” of Body and Soul
Beautiful 50-Foot-Tall Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Women in South Dakota

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.