Charming Silhouette Photos Use the Sun To Create Playfully Nostalgic Scenes

Sunsets provide a moment to forget about your worries and simply enjoy the beauty of nature. However, rather than merely sit and take in the warm glow, visual artist and photographer Sulabh Lamba gets busy incorporating the sun into his art. He creates cinematic silhouette photos that playfully celebrate life itself.

The creative 22-year-old lives in the small village of Golia, located around 60 miles southwest of New Delhi, India. When he was a child, he took up photography as a hobby; and today, he’s mastered his craft. The sun is a constant source of inspiration for the young photographer, and he’s able to incorporate it into his photos in the most imaginative ways.

From carrying it on his back to leaping over it, Lamba uses clever perspective and digital editing to make it look as though the burning sun is an object we can hold in our hands. Lamba often asks his friends and brothers to pose for the shots. In one photo, a guy kicks the sun over to the other, and in another, a man hands his buddy a glowing, sun-shaped flower. No matter the scene, Lamba always manages to capture charming moments of friendship, adventure, and even a little mischief.

“Initially, I didn’t make [the sun] my target,” Lamba reveals. “I love sunsets, more than sunrises, plus I saw many images on social media as well. They really inspired me, and I started creating that content. With time I got to know that I love images with backlight, silhouettes. So, I used my creative skills and made interesting images.”

Lamba now has over 31,000 Instagram followers, but he never expected to gain such popularity. “In 2014, I saw an announcement of a National Geographic photo contest,” Lamba recalls. “So, for that, I made an Instagram account and posted my images for that particular hashtag.” What started as a few posts, grew into a huge online portfolio and an ever-growing audience. “I never thought this many people would ever join me in my journey,” Lamba reflects. “I am very thankful for all the love people shower on my work. With big numbers come big responsibilities. I have to make more amazing content for my audience now. I am getting love from foreign countries and my own people as well, and I feel really blessed.”

Photographer Sulabh Lamba creates cinematic silhouette photos that playfully incorporate the sunset.

Each image captures charming moments of friendship, adventure, and mischief.

