Home / Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone Receives Key to Philadelphia on the 47th Anniversary of ‘Rocky’

By Margherita Cole on December 6, 2023
Sylvester Stallone Receives Key to Philadelphia

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

Nearly 50 years after the film Rocky was released in theaters, the inspiring story of an underdog boxer continues to captivate audiences. Sylvester Stallone, who both wrote the movie and starred as the lead, recently returned to Philadelphia, the city in which the film took place. He arrived on December 3, a day that is now dubbed “Rocky Day,” marking the 47th anniversary of the movie's release.

A special ceremony was held near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at the top of the stairs that Rocky climbs in the film. There is a statue of the character which honors the location, and a newly opened Rocky Shop. An excited crowd joined Stallone, with many people dressing in costumes based on the film. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart—and Rocky's, too, because we're very close,” Stallone said to the audience. “To all of you, who, believe it or not, are the real-life Rockys, because you live your life on your own terms, you try to do the best you can, and you keep punching.”

Holding the event at the top of the “Rocky Steps” was significant for the role it played in the film. Rocky's iconic spring to the museum is a scene that resonates with many, including Stallone. Prior to the film, he was a struggling writer in need of a break. In a gutsy move, he was able to negotiate a lead role for himself, and ended up living Rocky's dreams. “You get to the top, you feel inspired, you feel special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself,” the 77-year-0ld actor said. “The real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you're reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching.” Stallone closed his speech by cutting the ribbon to the Rocky Shop gift store and taking photos with some fans.

On December 3 (aka “Rocky Day”), actor Sylvester Stallone received a key to Philadelphia in honor of the 47th anniversary of Rocky.

Rocky Statue of Sylvester Stallone

Photo: photosounds/Depositphotos

h/t: [Daily Mail]

Related Articles:

Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

25+ Photos of Celebrities Posing with Their Younger Selves

Photoshop Master Seamlessly Combines Two Celebrities into One Famous Face

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances
Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal With Studios, Ending the Longest Actors’ Strike in History
Tara Lipinski Shares Adorable Photos of Her Baby Dressed Up as Her at the 1998 Olympics
Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Message as He Undergoes Therapy to Recover From Snowplow Accident

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

News Correspondent Will Reeve Looks Just Like His Late ‘Superman’ Actor Father Christopher Reeve
Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Really Raised the Bar This Year
Miss London 2023 Wins the First-Ever “Makeup-Free” Beauty Pageant
After 20 Years, Christopher Walken Returns to SNL and Introduces the Foo Fighters Correctly
‘Friends’ Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry in a Heartfelt Statement
RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ Star Dies at 54 and Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.