Sylvester Stallone Receives Key to Philadelphia on the 47th Anniversary of ‘Rocky’

Nearly 50 years after the film Rocky was released in theaters, the inspiring story of an underdog boxer continues to captivate audiences. Sylvester Stallone, who both wrote the movie and starred as the lead, recently returned to Philadelphia, the city in which the film took place. He arrived on December 3, a day that is now dubbed “Rocky Day,” marking the 47th anniversary of the movie's release.

A special ceremony was held near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at the top of the stairs that Rocky climbs in the film. There is a statue of the character which honors the location, and a newly opened Rocky Shop. An excited crowd joined Stallone, with many people dressing in costumes based on the film. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart—and Rocky's, too, because we're very close,” Stallone said to the audience. “To all of you, who, believe it or not, are the real-life Rockys, because you live your life on your own terms, you try to do the best you can, and you keep punching.”

Holding the event at the top of the “Rocky Steps” was significant for the role it played in the film. Rocky's iconic spring to the museum is a scene that resonates with many, including Stallone. Prior to the film, he was a struggling writer in need of a break. In a gutsy move, he was able to negotiate a lead role for himself, and ended up living Rocky's dreams. “You get to the top, you feel inspired, you feel special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself,” the 77-year-0ld actor said. “The real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you're reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching.” Stallone closed his speech by cutting the ribbon to the Rocky Shop gift store and taking photos with some fans.

On December 3 (aka “Rocky Day”), actor Sylvester Stallone received a key to Philadelphia in honor of the 47th anniversary of Rocky.

h/t: [Daily Mail]

