Designer Spends Over 190 Hours Embellishing Dress With a Fairy Tale Landscape

French designer Sylvie Facon creates custom-made dresses that are fit for a fairytale. Her specialty practice involves embellishing delicate silk gowns with embroidery, beading, and even painting. One of her most recent creations features a romantic depiction of a bucolic, European landscape framed by a leafy border.

The finished piece required over 190 hours of meticulous work. However, when you take a closer look at the garment, it is easy to see why it required so much time. Facon used the entire bodice as a canvas, starting with transforming the bust into a blue-and-pink sky that is dotted with tiny sequens and semi-opaque white clouds, and covering the area below with a vision into a romantic destination.

Two tall and verdant trees are the first details that catch the viewer's eyes. Facon fills their crown of leaves with numerous knots and beads to create a three-dimensional texture that shimmers in the light. Behind their branches is a painting of rolling hills littered with shrubs and flowers, and a vision of a tall gray church or castle poking out in the distance. The entire picture is cradled inside the dellicate frame of a pair of brown-colored leaves, which are also adorned with a speckling of sequins.

While the bodice of this dress is the centerpiece, the rest of the garment's design is equally glamorous in style. For instance, attached to the shoulders is a translucent, emerald-green cape with a metalic vine detail that flutters over the wearer's arms and back, effortlessly. Similarly, the skirt of the dress features some of the same silvery vines along the hips, and a gradient that darkens towards the bottom of the frock.

You can find dresses available for purchase via Facon's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Sylvie Facon creates delicate dresses that are embellished with exquisite designs.

She spent over 190 hours embellishing this dress with embroidery, beading, and delicate painting.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sylvia Facon.

