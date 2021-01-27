Young Woman Dresses Up Like a 19th-Century Edwardian Lady Every Single Day

Distinctive clothing and fashion styles can easily create the illusion of a different time and place. That is exactly what Ukraine-based dance teacher and fashionista Mila Povoroznyuk does every day with her extensive closet of 18th and 19th-century inspired attire. After falling in love with vintage clothing, particularly those from the Edwardian era, she began incorporating more and more pieces into her daily outfits—even making some of the garments herself.

“I got into the movement of historical reconstruction about 12 years ago,” Povoroznyuk tells My Modern Met. “At first, I went to Renaissance festivals. There was a dress code, and I had to sew the appropriate outfits. Then, I got into balls for the 18 and 19th-century, where there was also a dress code.” It was at these balls that she realized her passion for 19th-century costumes, so she continued attending them when she wasn't teaching dancing in Vinnitsa. She visited local vintage stores and hand-made more clothing to fill out her closet.

“The first thing in my wardrobe that I wore in everyday life was a blue autumn coat in the style of 19th-century institute girls,” she recalls. “It was sewn eight years ago. Naturally, I selected harmonious things to go with it, and gradually my wardrobe was filled with more and more garments. And for about two years now, I have been dressing like this all the time.”

Her outfits have become popular on both Instagram and TikTok for their amazing authenticity. Povoroznyuk spares no detail in her elaborate ensembles, wearing traditional hats, gloves, corsets, and shoes. She also fashions her hair into different 19th-century styles to complete the look before going on her dazzling photoshoots.

Scroll down to see more vintage outfits by Povoroznyk, and follow her on Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date with her latest outfits.

Ukraine-based fashionista Mila Povoroznyuk wears 19th-century clothing every single day.

She makes many of her pieces by hand, and collects the rest from vintage stores.

Watch these videos for more insight into Povoroznyuk's style:

Mila Povoroznyuk: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

