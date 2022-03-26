Home / Art

Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects

By Margherita Cole on March 26, 2022
Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

Seemingly ordinary household objects become props for miniature worlds in the art of Tatsuya Tanaka. Since 2011, the Japanese artist has been crafting immersive small-scale scenes, one for each day on the calendar. The ongoing project—aptly called Miniature Calendar—features playful, stage-like scenes made up of food, office supplies, and other items. They are inhabited by tiny, hand-painted figurines.

There is no limit to Tatsuya's imagination, and even the most boring object becomes interesting in his miniature setting. An ordinary dish sponge, for instance, becomes a frothy bubble bath while a bookcase transforms into a busy escalator and carefully stacked cookies look like a TV and couch. And even though these objects do not completely morph into what they're supposed to be, that is part of the project's charm. The fact that we know these tiny figurines are using hairpins as skateboards and scooters is why it's so amusing to look at.

While most of Tatsuya's art focuses on one or two figures, sometimes he challenges himself to create full-fledged environments with many characters interacting with their surroundings. An old-fashioned computer keyboard is repurposed as a park with blossoming cherry trees in the background. Similarly, a bunch of grapes carefully arranged becomes a tree-lined street fit for a carriage ride. Of course, none of these clever scenes would come alive without the addition of Tatsuya's tiny figures, which add instant whimsy to every story.

Scroll down to check out some of Tatsuya’s miniature scenes, and follow him on Instagram to see a new miniature landscape each day.

Japanese artist Tatsuya Tanaka crafts daily, miniature art from everyday objects and tiny figurines in his ongoing series,  Miniature Calendar.

Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

The stage-like scenes are made up of food, office supplies, and other items.

Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

Even though these objects do not completely morph into what they're supposed to be, that is part of the project's charm.

Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

The fact that we know these tiny figurines are using hairpins as skateboards and scooters is why it's so amusing to look at.

Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

Tanaka has been working on this project since 2011 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Tiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka TatsuyaTiny Figure Sculptures by Tanaka Tatsuya

Tatsuya Tanaka: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tatsuya Tanaka.

Related Articles:

Sculptor Explores What Lurks Beneath the Water in Spine-Chilling Ocean Dioramas

Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink

Diorama Artist Crafts Tiny Versions of Real Places To Pay Homage To Beloved Locales

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Art Nouveau, the Ornate Architectural Style that Defined the Early 20th Century
Girl and Her Mom Spend Months Meticulously Recreating Kirsty Mitchell’s Dramatic ‘White Queen’
Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold
Poignant Anti-War Art Makes a Big Statement Using Miniature Objects
Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art Museum Security Guards Are Moonlighting as Curators To Arrange a Special Exhibition
Former Map Maker Walks for Hours in Snow To Create Giant Geometric Patterns in Snowfields
Artist Spends 4 Hours “Drawing” Enormous Fox on a Frozen Lake
Artist Creates Incredible Bird-Inspired Works From Real Feathers
Fantastical Artwork Imagines Amphibious Cabins Where You Can Reside on the Water
Artist Combines Graffiti and Poetry To Create Expressive Portraits Steeped in Symbolism

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.