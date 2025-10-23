Home / Art

Ukrainian Performance Artist Visualizes the Weight of Living With Depression

By Eva Baron on October 23, 2025

In the United States alone, major depression impacts more than 21 million adults each year. Globally, an estimated 5.7% of adults grapple with depression, representing approximately 332 million people. Just in time for Depression Awareness Month, which is held annually every October, Ukrainian actor Tania Galakhova shared a video that portrays what it can feel like to live with the disorder.

The video opens with Galakhova perched on a couch as she vacantly stares at her phone, snacks piled around her. Behind her is a figure dressed in a black bodysuit, cradling her and swiping their finger across Galakhova’s phone screen. In the next scene, Galakhova attempts to brush her teeth, only for the figure to grab her toothbrush out of her hand and scurry away, leaving her to confront her reflection in the mirror.

When Galakhova leaves her apartment, the figure leaves, too. On the bus, Galakhova must carry the figure on her back, and, when she visits an amusement park, the figure quickly puts sunglasses on her, rendering the entire moment in black and white rather than color. No matter where they play out, each scene sees Galakhova physically straining against the weight of the figure, whose limbs drape over her like tentacles.

The video offers a poignant glimpse into how depression can manifest itself. Though considered a mental health condition, depression is also accompanied by countless physical symptoms, ranging from weight gain, sleep disturbances, and reduced appetite to extreme fatigue, back pain, and headaches. Galakhova leans into these bodily sensations, showcasing how depression doesn’t just influence thought patterns or mood. The video also complements similar anecdotes shared by others with depression.

“To me, it’s like being a runner whose legs are broken,” one person told Teen Vogue in 2017. “You want so badly to do what you love, it’s all you think about, but you just can’t.”

Another added: “You feel like a victim of puppet strings being pulled from one end of the scale of feeling dull and low to the other end when your heart is sprinting 100 miles an hour in panic.”

The figure in Galakhova’s film echoes that sentiment, toying with her like a puppet and dictating how she should move, how she should carry herself, and how she should navigate the world. Many people have identified with the video, verifying its accuracy while also sharing words of encouragement and hope.

“From a person that has been there so many times, always remember, you are not alone!” one user comments.

Taken in its entirety, it’s clear that Galakhova’s video provides a visual entry point into conversations about depression.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, visit SAMSHA.gov for comprehensive resources, or call or text 988 for immediate support.

