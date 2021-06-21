Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Contemporary Oil Portraits Explore the Fragility of Human Relationships

By Margherita Cole on June 21, 2021
Contemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania Rivilis

Portrait paintings don't just capture people's outward appearance, but often reveal aspects about the figure's life or character. Russian-German artist Tania Rivilis tries to convey people's inner life and feelings in her series of contemporary oil portrait paintings. She portrays the “human image” and the “dialectical concept of the human soul” through dynamic renderings of individuals and couples.

“Through my work, I try to explore the fragile nature of human relationships, to understand the complex process of the emergence of feelings and connections between two intricate universes,” Rivilis tells My Modern Met. “I am inspired by the endless fluctuations and multi-layered experiences in the souls of each participant of this infinite game.” She emphasizes the emotions of her figures with a bold color palette and numerous textures. Additionally, by using a wooden panel as the canvas, the oil paint takes on another “unconventional sound.”

Rivilis finds inspiration for her work through various sources, including art history and music. “My work was influenced by a variety of artists and movements, like Russian critical realism and the Peredvizhniki (the Wanderers group), who opposed official academic classicism with its outdated canons,” she explains. The portrait paintings are the culmination of her passion for forms, colors, and the world around her.

You can purchase prints of Rivilis' artwork via her website, and keep up to date with her latest projects and upcoming exhibitions by following the artist on Instagram.

Russian-German artist Tania Rivilis creates expressive oil portrait paintings.

Contemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania Rivilis

She tries to explore emotions and the fragility of human relationships in these paintings.

Contemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisContemporary Oil Portrait Painting by Tania RivilisTania Rivilis: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tania Rivilis.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength

Ghanaian Artist Explores Being Black in America Through Colorful Portraits [Interview]

Animals Share an Eye With Artist in Her Series of Surreal Self Portraits

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Oil Paintings Reimagines Animals Merged With Plant Life
Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles
Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength
Painter Uses Geometric Shapes To Create Colorful Fragmentations of the Human Form
Photorealistic “Double Exposure” Portrait Paintings Reflect the Complexities of Life Itself
Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Paintings of Birds Evoke the Mysteries Always Present in the Natural World
Paintings of Soft Light Cast a Dreamy Glow in Homey Interior Spaces
5 Wayne Thiebaud Paintings Capturing His Vibrant Vision of American Culture
Finger Painting Artist Celebrates Beguiling Beauty of the Desert Sky à la ‘Starry Night’
Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Curious Beauty of Clumsily Wrapped Packages
Artist “Travels” To Scotland’s Isle of Skye in a Luminous Landscape Oil Painting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.