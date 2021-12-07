Home / Store

These Creative Temporary Tattoos Look and Smell Good

By Margherita Cole on December 7, 2021
Unique Temporary Tattoos

Many people seek out tattoos to cover their skin with beautiful and unique designs. If you're not ready for the permanent commitment, however, Tattly has another option. The creative brand has collaborated with numerous independent artists to create a variety of cool temporary tattoos inspired by art, plants, and animals.

For instance, the Fluttering Colors Tattoo Set features eight whimsical designs in various sizes based on the patterns and shapes of butterflies. You can wear them one at a time to add a subtle yet special touch to your skin, or all at once to create a cluster of rainbow butterflies on your body. Similarly, the Frida Kahlo Set is inspired by the imagery and messages of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. It includes two tattoos of four different designs: a portrait of Frida Kahlo, a hand holding a paintbrush, a large rose, and a pair of aster flowers. Each one is reminiscent of the master's original art in the abundance of plant life, a vibrant color palette, and expressive linework.

While tattoos are traditionally known for their visual appeal, Tattly has also collaborated with Agilex Fragrances to infuse two temporary tattoo sets with unique perfumes. The Bouquet Garni Set, for example, features two tattoos of four different plants: scented parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme, and unscented rosemary. Each one is gently perfumed with notes of red thyme, Italian bergamot, and sheer white spice accord; middle notes feature parsley, Moroccan rosemary, and wild sage; and the bottom notes contain white musk, clear musk, and white sandalwood. Likewise, the Perennial Set is based on the appearances of four different flowers (blue hydrangea, pink peony, purple peony, and rose la France) and includes a light, floral fragrance on each one.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
