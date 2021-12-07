These Creative Temporary Tattoos Look and Smell Good

Many people seek out tattoos to cover their skin with beautiful and unique designs. If you're not ready for the permanent commitment, however, Tattly has another option. The creative brand has collaborated with numerous independent artists to create a variety of cool temporary tattoos inspired by art, plants, and animals.

For instance, the Fluttering Colors Tattoo Set features eight whimsical designs in various sizes based on the patterns and shapes of butterflies. You can wear them one at a time to add a subtle yet special touch to your skin, or all at once to create a cluster of rainbow butterflies on your body. Similarly, the Frida Kahlo Set is inspired by the imagery and messages of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. It includes two tattoos of four different designs: a portrait of Frida Kahlo, a hand holding a paintbrush, a large rose, and a pair of aster flowers. Each one is reminiscent of the master's original art in the abundance of plant life, a vibrant color palette, and expressive linework.

While tattoos are traditionally known for their visual appeal, Tattly has also collaborated with Agilex Fragrances to infuse two temporary tattoo sets with unique perfumes. The Bouquet Garni Set, for example, features two tattoos of four different plants: scented parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme, and unscented rosemary. Each one is gently perfumed with notes of red thyme, Italian bergamot, and sheer white spice accord; middle notes feature parsley, Moroccan rosemary, and wild sage; and the bottom notes contain white musk, clear musk, and white sandalwood. Likewise, the Perennial Set is based on the appearances of four different flowers (blue hydrangea, pink peony, purple peony, and rose la France) and includes a light, floral fragrance on each one.

Scroll down to see these unique temporary tattoos, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

You can find more temporary tattoos in My Modern Met Store!

Bouquet Garni Temporary Tattoo Set

Fluttering Colors Temporary Tattoo Set

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Decorate Your Skin With These “Pawfect” Temporary Tattoos of Animals

You Can Now Turn Your Friends’ Faces Into Temporary Tattoos

Elegant Style Blossoms When You Wear These Cool Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos