Stay Stylish With These Artistic Face Masks (Now ON SALE)

Self-expression and style go hand in hand, and there’s no reason to sacrifice either with these creative face coverings. Today Is Art Day has a line of artistic face masks to turn the lower half of your head into an art gallery. My Modern Met Store carries five of these reversible face masks, and they’re now on sale!

If you’re a Frida Kahlo fan, you’ll be poised to purchase the mask featuring the iconic Mexican painter’s Two Fridas on one side and Self-Portrait with Monkeys on the other side. For Impressionism idolizers, there’s a mask featuring Claude Monet’s Waterlilies and Venice, each on opposite sides. Other favorites include Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Almond Blossom, Hokusai’s The Great Wave, and Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss.

Each reversible face mask is made of soft-hand, polyester-spandex blend and includes a nose wire and adjustable straps. The fabric is 2-ply and every mask is machine washable.

Scroll down to see all of the artistic reversible face masks (which are now on sale), and head over to My Modern Met Store when you’re ready to check out.

Celebrate your favorite art and style with one of these artistic reversible face mask.

Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night & Almond Blossom Reversible Face Mask

Hokusai's The Great Wave Reversible Face Mask

Gustav Klimt's The Kiss Reversible Face Mask

Claude Monet's Waterlilies & Venice Reversible Face Mask

Frida Kahlo's Two Fridas & Self-Portrait with Monkeys Reversible Face Mask

