Home / Store

Stay Stylish With These Artistic Face Masks (Now ON SALE)

By Pinar Noorata on February 23, 2024

Artistic Face Masks by Today Is Art Day

Self-expression and style go hand in hand, and there’s no reason to sacrifice either with these creative face coverings. Today Is Art Day has a line of artistic face masks to turn the lower half of your head into an art gallery. My Modern Met Store carries five of these reversible face masks, and they’re now on sale!

If you’re a Frida Kahlo fan, you’ll be poised to purchase the mask featuring the iconic Mexican painter’s Two Fridas on one side and Self-Portrait with Monkeys on the other side. For Impressionism idolizers, there’s a mask featuring Claude Monet’s Waterlilies and Venice, each on opposite sides. Other favorites include Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Almond Blossom, Hokusai’s The Great Wave, and Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss.

Each reversible face mask is made of soft-hand, polyester-spandex blend and includes a nose wire and adjustable straps. The fabric is 2-ply and every mask is machine washable.

Scroll down to see all of the artistic reversible face masks (which are now on sale), and head over to My Modern Met Store when you’re ready to check out.

Celebrate your favorite art and style with one of these artistic reversible face mask.

 

Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night & Almond Blossom Reversible Face Mask

Woman wearing a Van Gogh Starry Night face mask

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

Woman wearing a Van Gogh Starry Night face mask reverse side

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

 

Hokusai's The Great Wave Reversible Face Mask

Woman wearing a Hokusai Great Wave face mask

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

Woman wearing a Hokusai Great Wave face mask reverse side

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

 

Gustav Klimt's The Kiss Reversible Face Mask

Woman wearing a Klimt The Kiss face mask

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

Woman wearing a Klimt The Kiss face mask reverse side

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

 

Claude Monet's Waterlilies & Venice Reversible Face Mask

Woman wearing a Monet Waterlillies face mask

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

Woman wearing a Monet Waterlillies face mask reverse side

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

 

Frida Kahlo's Two Fridas & Self-Portrait with Monkeys Reversible Face Mask

Woman wearing a Frida Kahlo face mask

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

Woman wearing a Frida Kahlo face mask reverse side

Today Is Art Day | $18 $14.95

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History

Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains

These Playful Socks Inspired by Famous Musicians Will Put Some Pep in Your Step

Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at major TV, film, and publishing companies as well as other independent media businesses. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies, reading, crafting, drawing, and volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History
Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life
Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains
Piece This Puzzle Together and Grow Your Own Visual Garden
This Beautiful Poster Will Put Your Knowledge of Jazz Music to the Test
Add a Bit of Sparkle to Your Paintings With This Metallic Watercolor Set

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Portable Painting Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Art On the Go
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter
Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats
25 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank
These Playful Socks Inspired by Famous Musicians Will Put Some Pep in Your Step
27 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.