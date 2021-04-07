Home / Inspiring / Good News

Basketball Coach Pumped Breast Milk for Her Newborn During Halftime of Championship Game

By Arnesia Young on April 7, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adia Barnes Coppa (@adiab32)


As the colloquial saying goes, a mother’s job is never done. And while childrearing is a big enough job on its own, in today’s society, many women take on the challenge of being working mothers as well—a task that is often as thankless as it is challenging. Whether out of necessity or from a desire to pursue a lifelong passion or career, these women manage to do it all. This is all while juggling their own wellbeing and their sheer sanity hangs in the balance. It’s easy to let all that hard work get swept under the rug, but luckily there are women out there like Adia Barnes to remind us just how “badass” working moms can be.

As the head coach of the University of Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team, Barnes had a lot on her plate during the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in San Antonio. She was seen coming out of the locker room a little bit later than the rest of her team after the halftime break, which may have left some people wondering the reason. It turns out that the dedicated coach had spent a portion of halftime pumping breast milk for her 6-month-old baby girl, Capri. “For those of you who think this is too much information,” reporter Holly Rowe remarked, “let's normalize working mothers and all they have to do.”

Barnes gave birth to her daughter right when the basketball season started. And after taking only a week off to recover, she was back in the thick of it with her team—but not without a few challenges. “I was on Zoom calls four days after having a C-section, so it was hard,” Barnes explains, “But my team loved on me. I missed a couple of weeks, I got a little sick, they fought for me. I came back. They were patient.” And Barnes and her team’s determination took them all the way to the championship, though Arizona lost to Stanford in the end by just one point (53-54).

“This hurt but they played their hearts out and that's all that I can ask for. I'm so proud of them and what we accomplished this year!”Barnes tweeted after the game. The head coach has since received much praise and attention on social media being a working mother to a newborn while managing to lead the University of Arizona team to its first Final Four appearance.

University of Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes spent halftime pumping breast milk for her 6-month-old daughter during Sunday's championship game.

The dedicated coach has since received much praise on social media for being a “badass” working mom.

Adia Barnes: Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [PEOPLE]

Related Articles:

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral

Artist Uses Japanese Art of Kintsugi to Fill in Basketball Court’s Cracks With Gold

31 Creative Mother’s Day Gifts for the Greatest Woman in Your Life

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Netherlands Celebrates 20 Years Since Being First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
New Zealand Passes Law Granting Paid Leave for Couples Experiencing a Miscarriage
Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal
Art Teacher Has Her Students Transform Her Plain Dress Into a Wearable Work of Art
Texans Are Rescuing Cold-Shocked Sea Turtles Stranded on Beaches
NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kenyan Materials Engineer Recycles Plastic Into Bricks That Are Stronger Than Concrete
Art Museums Are Creating 3D Versions of Paintings for Visually Impaired People To Touch
Parrot With Damaged Beak Gets Second Chance at Life With New Prosthetic Beak
Generous Couple Donates Catering Deposit To Feed People in Need When Their Wedding Is Canceled Due To Pandemic
Inspiring Indian Educator Wins Global Teacher Prize and Shares $1M Prize Money With Fellow Finalists
4-Year-Old Creates Fairy Garden During Quarantine, Neighbor Writes Secret Messages Pretending to Be a Fairy for 9 Months

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.