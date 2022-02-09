Home / Video

Meteorologist Melts Hearts When She Brings Her Adorable Baby Daughter on To Co-host

By Sara Barnes on February 9, 2022

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld recently gave a forecast that no one wants to hear. She predicted temperatures in the Milwaukee area would be freezing. But as she gave that forecast, she had an adorable sidekick that certainly melted hearts. Schuld had her 13-week-old daughter Fiona (aka “Fifi”) join her on-air for one of her broadcasts at CBS affiliate WDJT.

Holding Fifi snuggled in a blanket, the meteorologist on double duty remarked that her daughter was ready for the frigid temperatures. “She's prepared,” Schuld said. “She's got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that's coming up tonight.”

Throughout the whole forecast, Fifi was quiet and relaxed, even under the bright lights. “She's fairly indifferent about this forecast,” Schuld joked, afterward taking a chance to apologize for her daughter’s bedhead. “She just woke up from her nap.”

The segment with Fifi was a hit and has been seen well beyond the local Milwaukee area. Other outlets, including the national CBS News and Inside Edition, shared the video—making it go viral—and have put a spotlight on Schuld and Fifi. The whole thing happened because Schuld recently finished her maternity leave and was filming at her house due to the coronavirus. With Fifi awake, she was comforting her in front of the green screen prior to her segment starting. The producer asked if Fifi would want to be on camera, and Schuld agreed.

The video, while sweet, also shows how challenging it is to be a working mom—especially during a global pandemic. But moments like this show how incredible moms are and that we should celebrate that fact. Schuld does. “We're shining a [light] on what real life actually looks like, trying to do it all & how Covid has changed the way we conduct work,” she later tweeted. “And we're crushing it every day.”

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld gave a weather forecast with her adorable 13-week-old daughter Fifi by her side. Learn more about the special forecast in this video segment on Inside Edition:

h/t: [Diply]

Related Articles:

Interview: Photographer Documents 33 Women Before and After They Became a Mom

Parody of Viral “BBC Dad” Interview Imagines How a Mom Would Have Handled It

Weatherman’s Cat Crashes His Home Broadcast and She’s Now a Beloved Co-Host

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Turkish Man Plants 30 Million Saplings and Creates Forest on Once-Barren Land
8-Year-Old Snuck His Self-Made Book Onto a Library Shelf and Now It Has a Waitlist Over 100 People Long
Steve Irwin’s Family Has Saved More Than 100,000 Animals at Their Wildlife Hospital
This Teen Just Became the Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around the World
73-Year-Old Grandma Realizes She’s Being Scammed But Brilliantly Outsmarts the Scammers
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Achieves 3 Amazing Career Milestones as a Navy SEAL, Doctor, and Astronaut
7-Year-Old Hockey Fan Brings Ellen Degeneres to Tears With a Heartfelt Pep Talk
Dad With Down Syndrome Raises a Dentist Son and Shows the Power of Love
Amanda Gorman Debuts New Poem To Ring in the New Year With Hope
Cinematic Animation Visualizes One Artist’s Experience Living With Anxiety
Dramatic Time-Lapse Video Reveals the Tiny Terrifying Worlds of Carnivorous Plants

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.