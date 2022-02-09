Meteorologist Melts Hearts When She Brings Her Adorable Baby Daughter on To Co-host

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld, of CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, brought her 13-week-old daughter Fiona on-air for a sweet moment during her forecast. https://t.co/IdXfeFYVDF pic.twitter.com/w9kV6oRBWC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2022

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld recently gave a forecast that no one wants to hear. She predicted temperatures in the Milwaukee area would be freezing. But as she gave that forecast, she had an adorable sidekick that certainly melted hearts. Schuld had her 13-week-old daughter Fiona (aka “Fifi”) join her on-air for one of her broadcasts at CBS affiliate WDJT.

Holding Fifi snuggled in a blanket, the meteorologist on double duty remarked that her daughter was ready for the frigid temperatures. “She's prepared,” Schuld said. “She's got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that's coming up tonight.”

Throughout the whole forecast, Fifi was quiet and relaxed, even under the bright lights. “She's fairly indifferent about this forecast,” Schuld joked, afterward taking a chance to apologize for her daughter’s bedhead. “She just woke up from her nap.”

The segment with Fifi was a hit and has been seen well beyond the local Milwaukee area. Other outlets, including the national CBS News and Inside Edition, shared the video—making it go viral—and have put a spotlight on Schuld and Fifi. The whole thing happened because Schuld recently finished her maternity leave and was filming at her house due to the coronavirus. With Fifi awake, she was comforting her in front of the green screen prior to her segment starting. The producer asked if Fifi would want to be on camera, and Schuld agreed.

The video, while sweet, also shows how challenging it is to be a working mom—especially during a global pandemic. But moments like this show how incredible moms are and that we should celebrate that fact. Schuld does. “We're shining a [light] on what real life actually looks like, trying to do it all & how Covid has changed the way we conduct work,” she later tweeted. “And we're crushing it every day.”

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld gave a weather forecast with her adorable 13-week-old daughter Fifi by her side. Learn more about the special forecast in this video segment on Inside Edition:

