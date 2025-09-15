Home / Art / Installation

Armory Show 2025 Celebrated the Cultural Vibrancy of Artwork in the U.S. And Beyond

By Eva Baron on September 15, 2025
Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Every year, New York City hosts some of the world’s most prestigious art fairs, including Frieze, the AIPAD Photography Show, and, most recently, the Armory Show. Held from September 5 to 7, 2025, at the Javits Center, this year’s iteration of the event gathered more than 200 galleries from all over the world.

“[The Armory Show] has been an anchor to the New York art world for many years, and the fair has grown just as New York has grown into the capital of the global art market,” fair director Kyla McMillan said in a recent interview. “It means so much to so many people.”

Indeed, the sheer number of attendees at the Armory Show is a testament to how meaningful it is. In the span of only three days, some 50,000 visitors flocked to Javits Center, encountering such prestigious galleries as Yancey Richardson, Sean Kelly, and White Cube, among many others. Also in attendance were several international institutions, representing countries like Taiwan, Japan, France, Nigeria, and Sweden.

“For exhibitors in the U.S., participating in the Armory Show tells the story of what’s happening in the American art market,” McMillan added. “And for exhibitors outside of the U.S., the Armory Show is the fair to engage with American audiences.”

Perhaps nothing encapsulated that sentiment better than the fair’s “Focus” section, which highlighted works from the American South. Here, Austin-based artist RF Alvarez showcased paintings of cowboys inspired by Paul Cadmus; Baldwin Lee unveiled photographs depicting Black communities across the South; and Monica Kim Garza managed to fill a whole booth with a triptych of a dinner party, revealing how the foods of her Mexican-Korean heritage blend with those of the South.

The fair’s “Platform” section offered an equally comprehensive view of contemporary art across the U.S. Curated for the first time by a nonprofit, Souls Grown Deep, “Platform” compiled artwork by Black artists who lived in and whose practices were informed by the American South. A particular highlight was an installation from Gee’s Bend, Alabama, celebrating the “airing of the quilts,” an annual tradition in which quilts are hung on clotheslines to air in the warm sun and be admired by community members and other passersby.

“We’re a fair that happens at an exciting cultural moment in New York, alongside the US Open, New York Fashion Week, and more recently, Collectible Design,” McMillan said. “We want to build bridges, and bring new audiences into the fair to meet our exhibitors.”

To discover more highlights from this year’s fair, visit the Armory Show website.

This year’s iteration of the Armory Show celebrated not just New York’s contemporary art scene, but that of the United States as a whole.

Photograph by Baldwin Lee. (Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Photograph by Baldwin Lee. (Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

assume vivid astro focus, "Deep Sea Kiki," 2024. (Photo: Michael Lopez, courtesy Frederic Snitzer Gallery)

assume vivid astro focus, “Deep Sea Kiki,” 2024. (Photo: Michael Lopez, courtesy Frederic Snitzer Gallery)

Samantha Yun Wall, detail from "Family Secrets," 2022. (Photo: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery)

Samantha Yun Wall, detail from “Family Secrets,” 2022. (Photo: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery)

Matthias Bitzer, "The Impossible Lens," 2025. (Courtesy Francesca Minini Gallery)

Matthias Bitzer, “The Impossible Lens,” 2025. (Courtesy Francesca Minini Gallery)

Attracting some 50,000 visitors, the art fair hosted more than 200 galleries from the U.S. and from countries like Peru, Japan, and France.

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Julio Le Parc, "Partiel de: Serie 16 n°9," 2020. (Photo: Charles Roussel, courtesy Nara Roesler Gallery)

Julio Le Parc, “Partiel de: Serie 16 n°9,” 2020. (Photo: Charles Roussel, courtesy Nara Roesler Gallery)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Special sections at the Armory Show emphasized artwork from the American South, uplifting often overlooked visual traditions and cultures.

Photograph by Baldwin Lee. (Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Photograph by Baldwin Lee. (Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Samantha Yun Wall, "Foreign Body 17," 2020. (Photo: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery)

Samantha Yun Wall, “Foreign Body 17,” 2020. (Photo: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery)

Marco A. Castillo, "Lam Palo 2," 2024. (Photo: Marco A. Castillo Studio, courtesy Nara Roesler Gallery)

Marco A. Castillo, “Lam Palo 2,” 2024. (Photo: Marco A. Castillo Studio, courtesy Nara Roesler Gallery)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

Installation view of the 2025 Armory Show at Javits Center in Manhattan, NY. (Photo: Casey Kelbaugh)

The Armory Show: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Armory Show.

Related Articles:

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is

Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region

Feria Material: Thriving Mexico City Art Fair Welcomes 18,000 Visitors From Around the World

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inflatable Venue Is a Monumental (And Portable) Way To Reimagine the Traditional Concert Experience
Giant Sleeping Dachshund Sleeps on the Floor of a Futuristic Store in Seoul
Daniel Arsham and Kohler Bring “Divided Layers” to Palazzo Courtyard During Milan Design Week
Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms
Bourbon and Glassblowing Unite in New Chihuly Exhibition at Sprawling Kentucky Distillery
‘Made in L.A.’ Exhibition Returns To Hammer Museum After Two Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

8,000 Iridescent Acrylic Pixels Mimic the Beauty of Sunlight Reflecting on Water
Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace Partner on Powerful Environmental Installation in the North Sea
20-Foot-Tall Remix ‘The Thinker’ Surrounded by Trash Pushes UN Leaders To Ratify Plastic Treaty [Interview]
Immersive Titanic Exhibit Lets You Experience Harrowing Voyage From Passengers’ Perspective
Legendary Land Artist James Turrell Is Bringing Skyspaces to Saudi Arabia Oasis City
David Hockney’s Largest Exhibition Ever Takes Over the Fondation Louis Vuitton

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.