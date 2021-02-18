Our favorite books contain captivating tales within their pages, but there are often fascinating backstories to how the writers conceived them. That’s why Mental Floss decided to publish a book dedicated to telling the stories behind famous novels. The Curious Reader: A Literary Miscellany of Novels & Novelists—edited by Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy and the rest of the Mental Floss team—is full of little-known details about some of history’s most beloved authors and their literary works.

“The Curious Reader will delight bookworms everywhere,” says Mental Floss. “Readers will learn about George Orwell’s near-death experience during the writing of 1984; meet the real man who may have inspired Pride and Prejudice’s Mr. Darcy; discover which famous author kept her husband’s heart after he passed away; and learn about the influence of psychedelics on Dune.”

With all of that fascinating information packed into one illustrated book, The Curious Reader is sure to come in handy for trivia nights and dinner party conversations. Whether you want to impress your friends with your literary knowledge or send a gift to the bookworm in your life, you can now pre-order The Curious Reader. Deliveries are expected in May 2021.

